Kim’s Tweet About The Uvalde School Shooting Called For Gun Control

Like many Americans, Kim Kardashian is heartbroken by the Uvalde school shooting. Following the second-deadliest school shooting ever in the United States, many people are already calling on politicians and authorities to finally take action on gun violence. And among them is Kim K, who took to Twitter to call for changes to gun laws in the United States.

On May 24, a gunman killed at least 21 people, including 19 children, after barricading himself in a classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. According to The New York Times, this is the deadliest school shooting since the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting in which 26 people, 20 of whom were children, were killed. On May 25, a day after the shooting, Kim issued a tweet thread, calling for stricter gun control legislation and an increased age restriction on purchasing firearms. Noting that she published a blog about gun control on National Gun Violence Awareness Day in 2017, Kim said she’s “disgusted” and “furious” by lawmakers not enacting stricter gun laws.

“There is no excuse and no justification for what happened yesterday,” she said. “The current laws in our country around gun control are not protecting our children. We have to push lawmakers to enact laws that are fitting in today’s world.”

Kim specifically called for a ban on assault weapons and advocated for raising the legal age to purchase a firearm. She also called attention to increasing help for teens and young adults experiencing mental health struggles, racism, and “deep-seated hatred.”

After noting the “trauma” survivors of the Uvalde shooting may be experiencing, Kim focused her attention on political leaders.

“I’m urging our leaders to come together and put politics aside and put children first,” she said.

All four of Kim’s sisters, as well as their mother Kris Jenner, posted Instagram Stories about the shooting on May 24. “Is this the country we want to leave to our children, our grandchildren?” she said. A country where kids can’t even feel safe at school?”

@KRISJENNER

In her IG Story, Kourtney Kardashian urged for “accountability” from lawmakers. “How have we gotten to a point where it is acceptable for our children to be murdered in their schools? They deserve a safe place,” she said. “They deserve protection. They deserve a FUTURE!”

@KOURTNEYKARDASH

The same day, Khloé Kardashian also said she’s heartbroken over the tragedy. “It was ‘enough’ ten mass shootings ago. It was ‘enough’ after Sandy Hook. What good is protecting our freedoms when there is no protection of our lives?” she said.

@KHLOEKARDASHIAN

Alongside a screenshot of the non-profit group Public Citizen’s tweet calling the Uvalde attack the 212th mass shooting this year, Kendall Jenner said, “I’m sick to my stomach. love and prayers to the families affected.” According to the Gun Violence Archive, a project which tracks shootings in the United States, the shooting in Uvalde is the 213th mass shooting in the United States in 2022. Per NPR, it’s also the 27th school shooting this year.

@KENDALLJENNER

Kylie Jenner also posted a short statement. “Another school shooting,” she said alongside three persevering-face emojis. “Devastating. breaks my heart for these families.”

@KYLIEJENNER

If you’re looking for ways to help, the National Child Traumatic Stress Network offers resources when discussing school shootings, and GoFundMe has set up a donation page to provide relief. And of course, you can also take action to fight gun violence yourself.