I’ll just be chowing down all weekend.
Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer, and there’s no better way to ring in the warm weather than with a weekend full of freebies.
Cater your annual barbecue celebration from May 27 to May 30 with these Memorial Day weekend 2022 deals from Wendy’s, Burger King, and more.
National Burger Day is on May 28, and you can celebrate with a free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger (!) when you place any order through the Wendy’s app through June 5. Plus, enjoy free in-app delivery on any order at participating locations through June 5.