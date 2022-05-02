Happy National Burger Month!
Wendy’s is kicking off May — and National Hamburger Month — with some serious discounts on your favorite menu items.
With several weekly in-app offers to choose from, it’s clear that Wendy’s free burger and fries deals for May 2022 are so clutch.
In honor of the holiday month, Wendy’s is offering a $1 BOGO on its premium burgers throughout May at participating locations. This offer is only available through the Wendy’s app and refreshes weekly, so make sure to use it up before its too late.