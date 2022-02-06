Wendy's Introduced 2 New Hot Honey Chicken Sandwiches That You Need To Try

Wendy’s is dropping two new menu items so soon, and they’ll seriously fire up your tastebuds. Wendy’s new Hot Honey Chicken Sandwiches are officially available at nationwide locations on Tuesday, Feb. 8, giving you more options to chow down on when you’re in the mood for some sweet and spicy flavors. To make things even better, you can add a bit of heat to all your other Wendy’s bites by ordering the new Hot Honey Dip Cup on the side.

Wendy’s unveiled its new Hot Honey Chicken Sandwiches on Feb. 2, and the lineup includes the Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit and Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich. Both menu items feature the balanced flavors of sweet honey and spicy habanero for an innovation that’ll seriously fire up your tastebuds.

Get ready to kick off your day with the Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit ($5.99), which is available exclusively for breakfast — and is the first new offering on Wendy’s breakfast menu since its 2020 debut. Served on a buttermilk biscuit, the menu item features a chicken fillet drizzled with Wendy’s new hot honey.

For all your other meals, you’ll want to check out the Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich ($3.19), which is available for the rest of day as the newest addition to Wendy’s Made to Crave menu, and it features a savory combo of spicy chicken breast, melted Pepper Jack cheese, three Applewood smoked bacon strips, and crispy pickle chips — all topped with hot honey and served on a toasted premium bun.

If you’d like to add the sweet and spicy flavor of the new Hot Honey Chicken Sandwiches to all your other bites, you can get a side of Hot Honey Dip Cup. The dip pairs especially well with Wendy’s Nuggets and Hot & Crispy fries.

You can get a taste of the new Hot Honey lineup beginning Feb. 8 at nationwide Wendy locations or through delivery using the Wendy’s app. Of course, you can rack up points toward free food with Wendy’s Rewards when you order order through the Wendy’s app, Wendy’s website or at a restaurant.

Courtesy of Wendy's

To celebrate the launch, Wendy’s is also offering fans a few sweet deals when order the new menu items. From Feb. 12 through Feb. 20, you can snag a free Hot Honey Spice Chicken Sandwich with any DoorDash purchase that’s at least $15. From Feb. 8 through Feb. 21, you can score double bonus rewards points when ordering the Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit or the Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich using the Wendy’s app.

Before you head out to Wendy’s to fire up 2022 with the new Hot Honey Chicken Sandwiches, make sure to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.