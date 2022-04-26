Here’s How To Get Free Burger King Fries Every Week For The Rest Of 2022

Fries are pretty good all on their own, but when you throw the word “free” in front of them — they only get that much better. If this also rings true for you, you’ll want to check out Burger King’s new weekly free fries deal for the rest of the year. That’s right, for the last eight months of 2022, Burger King is giving you the chance to get a weekly fix free fried potatoes. There are few things you’ll need to do to get in on the action, but once you’re set, it’s so easy. Here’s what you’ll need to do to become a Frequent Fry’er.

Get ready to make friends with the employees at your local Burger King, because after you hear about this deal, you’ll want to become a regular (if you’re not already). Burger King’s Frequent Fry’er deal, which was announced on April 25, is rewarding customers at participating locations with exclusive access to free fries every week for the rest of the year — I know, dreams do come true. There’s no minimum amount you need to spend to claim your free fries, and if that weren’t exciting enough, Frequent Fry’ers will also be able to choose between a small, medium, or large fry. Every. Single. Week. I know what size I’m choosing.

The offer isn’t available to just any customer, though — in order to become a Frequent Fry’er and score your weekly fries fix, you’ll need to be a member of Burger King’s free Royal Perks rewards program. But if you’re not a member yet, don’t worry, because there’s still plenty of time to join.

Courtesy of Burger King

Burger King fry fanatics have until June 20 to sign up for the loyalty program, and can register for free through either the Burger King app or website. If you’re already a Royal Perks member, you can redeem your fry freebies now by tapping the “Order Now” button underneath the in-app Frequent Fry’er offer, then selecting “Free Any Size Fries With Purchase.” From there, you’ll be given the choice to add the fries to your mobile order, or redeem the promo in-store. You only get one free fry per week, so make sure to choose your order preference wisely.

Burger King’s free fries deal isn’t the only perk (pun intended) to being a rewards member. Subscribers to the Royal Perks program can also earn points — or Crowns, as Perks members call them — for every $1 spent, redeem Crowns for other free menu items, and so much more. If there’s one BK knows, it’s how to treat its customers like a king.

Burger King’s free fries deal ends on Dec. 31, 2022, so enjoy those crispy potatoes while you still can. Before heading out to claim your free fries each week, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.