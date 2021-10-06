Burger King Is Testing Impossible Nuggets, But There’s A Catch

Get ready for even more options on your next BK run because Burger King is bringing a plant-based nugget bite to its menu. The fast food chain is introducing new Impossible Nuggets soon, but the latest innovation won’t hit nationwide. If you’re ready to give the nuggs a try, here’s where to buy Burger King’s Impossible Nuggets when they start testing this fall.

According to the chain’s press release, Burger King will be the first quick-service restaurant to test the plant-based chicken nuggets made with Impossible Brands — and they’re coming soon. Burger King will debut Impossible Nuggets on Monday, Oct. 11, but they’ll only be available in select restaurants across the country. Customers in Des Moines, Iowa; Boston, Massachusetts; and Miami, Florida will be the first to try BK’s new Impossible Nuggets.

If you’re curious about what the Impossible Nuggets will taste like, you can expect the classic juicy goodness of real chicken, but none of the meat. The bite is all plant-based, tender on the inside, and features a golden-brown crispy breading. When they sell as a test item beginning on Oct. 11, Impossible Nuggets will be available in an 8-piece order with your choice of dipping sauce for $3.99. You can also score Impossible Nuggets as a part of Burger King’s 2 for $6 deal through mid-November.

Although the Impossible Nuggets are only testing in a few cities, there’s still a chance BK will launch the nuggs as a permanent menu item nationwide if the test is a success. You’ll remember Burger King tested the Impossible Whopper in April 2019, and as of October 2021, it’s available nationwide.

Gado/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Meanwhile, if you can't grab the Impossible Nuggets, you can still try BK's new Ghost Pepper Chicken Nuggets for a limited time once they launch nationwide on Oct. 11. The spicy nuggets feature white meat chicken with fiery ghost pepper, served as an 8-count nuggets order with your choice of sauce for $1.49.

Meat-free nuggets aren’t the only innovations coming from BK. If you're a Burger King Royal Perks member, you can unlock and try new Ghost Pepper Chicken Nuggets, which don’t officially launch nationwide until Oct. 11. This marks the first time BK has offered its rewards members an exclusive early look at a brand new item, and if you take advantage, you can earn two times the Crowns. You can sign up for free through the Burger King app or join on the Burger King website.

With nugget mania officially in full swing, make sure not to forget to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules when heading to Burger King.