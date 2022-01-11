Where To Try Burger King’s New Whopper Melt Test Sandwich With Caramelized Onions

Get ready to chow down on a melty twist to an iconic Burger King menu item: the Whopper. As of Jan. 11, 2022, Burger King is testing Whopper Melt sandwiches, and the three new varieties add a cheesy spin to the classic bite you know and love. If you’re ready to heat things up in the new year, here’s where to try Burger King’s Whopper Melt sandwich test.

Burger King unveiled its lineup of test menu items for 2022 on Tuesday, Jan. 11, and the new Whopper Melt sandwiches, which seem to take inspiration from the patty melt, are certainly a treat for cheese lovers. According to an email from Burger King to Elite Daily, the new bites — which are only available in select Toledo, Ohio, Burger King restaurants — feature the same flame-grilled beef patties as the OG Whopper. Instead of sesame buns, however, the Whopper Melt is sandwiched between two slices of toast, and also comes with the addition of melted cheese, caramelized onions, and Stacker Sauce.

There are three Whopper Melt options you can choose from depending how you’d like your melty goodness. The lineup kicks off with the classic Whopper Melt, which features two Whopper Jr. Patties, melted American cheese, caramelized onions, and Stacker Sauce. For a little bit of heat, you’ll want to opt for the Spicy Whopper Melt, which has the same ingredients as the classic Whopper Melt, but also includes jalapeños and swaps out Stacker Sauce for creamy spicy sauce. Rounding out the collection is the Bacon Whopper Melt, which is just like a classic Whopper Melt but has crispy bacon added for an extra meaty bite.

Courtesy of Burger King

You can try all three Whopper Melt sandwiches at select Burger King locations in Toledo, Ohio, for a limited time beginning Jan. 11. To find a restaurant near you offering the test menu item, use Burger King’s store locator. It’ll cost you around $3.99 for a sandwich, depending on the location.

Courtesy of Burger King

Along with the Whopper Melt sandwich, Burger King is also testing new breakfast items at select Buffalo, New York, restaurants. The three new Toasted Breakfast Sandwiches — Ham & Cheese, Cheese Sausage & Egg, and Crispy Chicken — will be available for a limited time beginning Jan. 13.

Before you plan a road trip to Burger King to get a taste of the Whopper Melt sandwich and Toasted Breakfast Sandwiches during their limited-time test runs, make sure to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.