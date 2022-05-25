30 Lingerie Looks Under $40 For Goddesses On A Budget

Affordable lingerie is my love language. Dare I say even cheap lingerie? Cheap is not a bad word in my vocabulary. Why drop a ton of cash on something that could get ripped off in the throes of hot passion? In the heat of the moment? I’d rather save that cash for an African safari or a new bike. Trying to find affordable lingerie in a store can be tricky, but on Amazon, it’s like a veritable treasure trove of sizes, styles, colors, and fits.

So, if you’re a budget babe in the mood for new sultry skivvies, it’s time for you to rejoice. I’ve compiled a list of 30 of the sexiest lingerie sets and pieces you can get on Amazon, from bras and panties to teddies and babydolls, all under $40. Each of these products has hundreds — if not thousands — of reviews, all with an average of at least 4+ stars. So, you know these items are winners. Products sold via Amazon directly (as opposed to via a third-party seller) offer returns within 30 days so if you’re not happy you can send it back. Pop the bubbly!

Wow yourself with some seriously sexy selfies or tantalize a partner (or two or three) with your new outfits. You can thank me later.

Bras & Underwear

Amazon Rating: 4/5

For a more comfortable version of the bra-panty-garter look, this wireless set will make you feel hot without any poking or prodding. A reviewer wrote, “It's a sexy but comfortable set, and will also be great just for lounging around in.”

Available sizes: XS-2XL

Amazon Rating: 4.4/5

When you’re ready to pull out all the stops, this four-piece set is the way to go. This bestseller is va-va-voom all the way! As an added bonus, some reviewers say the neon green colorway glows in the dark. One reviewer wrote, “I bought the neon green in hopes that if would glow in blacklight. I bought this for a fun/ sexy UV body paint session for my bf birthday. I was NOT disappointed!! Its super bright and glows in the dark very well! Also perfect for raves or strip clubs!”

Available sizes: S - 3XL

Amazon Rating: 4.3/5

With over 10,000 reviews, this two-piece set is incredibly popular and it’s easy to see why. With strappy details and a barely-there panty, this combo leaves little to the imagination. One reviewer wrote, “Fits amazingly well. I really love the strappy bottoms and the cutout in the back. I can't go jogging in this but it is supportive for what it does.”

Available sizes: S - XXL

Babydolls

Amazon Rating: 4.2/5

When it comes to lingerie, there’s nothing more classic than a babydoll. Equal parts sweet and sexy, this babydoll with snap crotch — easy access, anyone? — this comfortable piece will make you feel gorgeous. “Fits as expected! Sexy and super comfortable! I would recommend!” one reviewer wrote.

Sizes: L-5XL

Amazon Rating: 4.3/5

Looking for something a little more unique? This babydoll features an asymmetrical hem, lace mesh bustline, and a soft flowy skirt. As one reviewer pointed out, “It's really soft and the lace is adorable, not to mention that it's a front clasp making it easy to get on or off. I mean let's face it... It's a little less sexy when you have to emerge from your bathroom and ask [your] partner to clasp your lingerie in the back, am I right? Overall this is legitimately the greatest.”

Sizes: L-6XL

Amazon Rating: 4.5/5

This popular babydoll comes in a whopping 27 different colors, so you’re bound to find a shade that suits you. Wear it to sleep or to spice up the evening. “Purchased this as birthday gift to myself and feeling like I needed to feel sexy again. Being plus size beauty now It is so difficult finding clothes but this item fit so well it even held my DDD breast nicely,” a reviewer said.

Available sizes: XS - 4X

Amazon Rating: 4/5

Unique and flirty, this babydoll dress comes in five different colors. Step away from the traditional lingerie looks and wow your partner with this number. “This is so sexy & flattering. My gentleman went crazy for it,” said one reviewer. “While I have a large collection of lingerie, this is a favorite request.”

Available sizes: S-3X

Bodysuits

Amazon Rating: 4.5/5

Not only is this teddy super sexy, but it’s also on sale. If you’re feeling saucy, you can wear it with a pair of jeans or a skirt. One reviewer said, “I love this teddy! It fits like a glove. The quality of the lace is amazing. For the price, I was so [surprised] at how beautiful the piece is overall. So don't hesitate on buying this piece of lingerie, you won't regret it.”

Available sizes: S - XXL

Amazon Rating: 4.3/5

With long sleeves and sparkles, this bestseller offers lingerie lovers something different. If you’re feeling daring, try it with a bra underneath for a night out. “I ordered it and used it for a boudoir shoot after a friend showed me a pic of her wearing this as well! It looked great so I ordered it for myself. Sexy and comfortable and doesn’t dig in at all!!! Impressed and surprised,” wrote one reviewer.

Available sizes: one size

Amazon Rating: 4.3/5

This sexy teddy can double as a going-out top if you’re OK with less support up top. If not, wear it around the house a low-key sexy look. “This is my absolute favorite!! I am VERY full figured and the 4x fit me like a glove,” a happy reviewer wrote.

Available sizes: XL-4XL

Amazon Rating: 4.4/5

For something a little different, this goth-inspired bodysuit is perfect for sexy time, going out, or even Halloween. One reviewer wrote, “It fits perfectly and I'm in love with it!!!”

Available sizes: S-2XL

Amazon Rating: 4/5

This one-of-a-kind design is perfect for when you want to dazzle in something different. Free of underwires, garters, and other accoutrements it’s easy to slip on and off. Said one reviewer, “By far my most favorite piece of lingerie I've ever bought.”

Available sizes: S-XL

Sexy Costumes

Amazon Rating: 4.4/5

If cosplay gets you hot and bothered, this sexy maid outfit will help you get in the mood. The mini apron even says dirty, in case anyone forgot you’re a dirty maid. One very happy reviewer wrote, “My girlfriend and I are very happy with this outfit and she does extra cleaning now if you know what I mean ;) highly recommend for anyone that needs a little dusting HAHA”

Available sizes: one size

Amazon Rating: 4.3/5

A sexy nurse is one of the most common cosplay fantasies. Why not bring this vision to life with this sultry costume? The front zipper allows for easy removal, which is always a bonus. “I got this costume for me to wear for my husband. I found this costume to look the most 'real' and cute/sexy,” said one reviewer.

Available sizes: XS-XXL

Sexy Pajama Sets

Amazon Rating: 4.1/5

Soft and silky, this four-piece set allows you to wear a multitude of looks. Wear the robe when you’re in the mood for lounging or strip down to the bra and panties when you’re feeling frisky. One reviewer said, “This is perfect for lounging and feeling pretty.... Not something you would wear if there was a possibility of a Bible seller ringing the doorbell, but definitely for coffee or a glass of wine.”

Available sizes: XS-5X

Amazon Rating: 4.5/5

Looking for something simple yet sultry to wear to bed? This satin pajama set fits the bill. “This is the best pajama set I have bought; it has a high enough neck that nothing fell out of place and the silkiness and open back feel great!” a reviewer wrote.

Available sizes: XS-XXL

Amazon Rating: 4.6/5

If you’re feeling retro movie star glam, this delicate lace robe is perfect. Wear it over lingerie or out and about over a dress. “Love, love, LOVE this item!” one reviewer wrote. “The fit was perfect and the color exactly as I wanted. I would recommend this to anyone who wants to promote a nice sexy evening for yourself and/or a mate!!”

Available sizes: XS-4X

Comfy Cotton Pieces

Amazon Rating: 4.5/5

This Calvin Klein bralette comes in a variety of colors and patterns to suit your every mood. Match it with the thong below for a complete look. One reviewer said, “Very pretty. I wear that alone with a midi skirt around house.”

Available sizes: XS-XL

Amazon Rating: 4.7/5

If frills and lace aren’t your thing, keep it simple with this Calvin Klein thong panty. Over 6,000 four-star reviews can’t be wrong! Said one reviewer, “Love them! Make me feel sexy & can wear them with virtually any bra as they are black & white. Perfect for wearing with nothing but a tank top or your honey’s t-shirt when going to bed or lounging with him.”

Sizes: XS-XL

Amazon Rating: 4.5/5

All of Tomboy’s gender-neutral pieces are eco-friendly and crafted from sustainable materials. Cute patterns aside, this bra is seriously comfy. “Sturdy and supportive. Good for a full day's work, or just lounging around in warm weather,” said one reviewer.

Available sizes: XS - 4XL

Amazon Rating: 4.7/5

Once you get the rainbow sports bra you might as well get the matching boxer briefs right? Fabricated from OEKO-TEX-certified cotton, these boy shorts are free from all toxic chemicals, so you can rest assured your nether regions are safe.

Amazon Rating: 4.5/5

Comfort is queen with this soft jersey knit nightgown. The low neckline shows a bit of cleavage but leaves the rest to the imagination. “Why can’t a woman feel sexy & comfortable at the same time? You can! Try it!” one reviewer wrote. “I promise this nightgown will quickly become one of your favorites! “

Amazon Rating: 4.3/5

This adorable strawberry cami and shorts set is sweet with just a touch of sex appeal. “Product is very cute!” said one reviewer. “I felt so kawaii and innocent wearing this! My boyfriend loved it too. Definitely one of my favorite pajamas for summer.”

Available sizes: S-XL

Amazon Rating: 4.3/5

Prefer your lingerie on the more whimsical side? This set features skeleton hands on the cami and full skeletons on the shorts. “I [wear] it most nights the shorts are so soft and the top is so cute!” one reviewer said.

Available sizes: XS-5X

Grab one of these sexy styles and own the night!