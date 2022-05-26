Elite Daily Newsletter: May 25, 2022

A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on May 23, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

It’s Easy To See Why This Filter Is Going Viral

Snapchat is really giving TikTok a run for its money in the filter game. First, it was the crying lens and now we’re all shook. Literally — that’s the name of the new lens, Shook. The Jenner crew were early adopters of the Shook Lens, sharing a TikTok where they put the filter on an unsuspecting Kylie, Kendall, and Kris. Here’s how to get it for yourself. READ MORE

Florence Pugh And Will Poulter Are Caught Up In Dating Rumors

Sometimes, all you want to do is go to Ibiza and hang out with your friends and then suddenly you find yourself caught up in a storm of dating rumors from your fans and the press. It happens to me like, once a week. Anyway, Florence Pugh addressed the rumors that she is dating Will Poulter (the meme legend himself) but we still have some questions. READ MORE

TRENDING

The Mini Skirt Revolution Is Back, Baby!

There are a lot of 60s trends making a comeback this summer, and the mini skirt is one of them. From Olivia Rodrigo to Doja Cat, everyone seems to be rocking a version. The best thing about a mini is probably how versatile it is, so there is definitely a style that fits your summer aesthetic. And when in doubt, just choose your favorite Spice Girl and match her vibe. READ MORE

Here's What The This Is Us Cast Members Are Up To Now That The Show Is Over

While This Is Us came in with a few names that were already known — including former teen pop star Mandy Moore and Gilmore Girls heartthrob Milo Ventimiglia — by now, the whole cast is well established in the entertainment space. They are definitely booked and busy now that they have officially wrapped on making you bawl your eyes out once a week. READ MORE

MORE FUN STUFF