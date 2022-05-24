Time to throw it back to the ‘80s, because Gap dropped a Stranger Things collection. If you’ve ever watched the hit sci-fi show, then you know that Hawkins is where it’s at. The fictional town has more than enough of its own fashionistas, drama, and monsters, and with the first part of Stranger Things, Season 4 coming out on Friday, May 27, there’s no better time to get some gear to help you fit in with your favorite characters.

For this collection, there are a slew of new T-shirts and hoodies that are a perfect mix of the Gap style you know and love, as well as some references to the hit Netflix series. There are classic logo tees so everyone knows what you’re about. However, if you only want to catch real fans with your style, there are some more subtle references to the Upside Down and the world created by the show. You know only intense fans will get what your Surfer Boy T-shirt ($30, Gap) means.

Despite this throwback to a few decades ago, there’s something especially modern and special about this line. Recently, Gap has focused its intentions on becoming more circular and environmentally friendly, which means each of these products has at least some amount of recycled materials in use. There’s nothing better than lining your closet with some cute new clothes while also feeling great about how you’re treating Mother Earth.

Courtesy of Gap

The entire Stranger Things collection is priced between $30 and $60. While the full line isn’t available in every Gap store, you can shop it now on Gap’s website. You can never have too many T-shirts, and these are definitely worth adding to your own collection.

