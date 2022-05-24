See Why This Snapchat Filter Is Going Viral On TikTok With Celebs Like Kylie Jenner

Try not to laugh at this new Snapchat Lens that will have you surprised, or should I say shook. Snapchat launched its newest face filter, called the Shook Lens, on May 20. It comes on the heels of the app’s crying face filter that took over social media in early May, and it seems like it’s a great contender to also go completely viral. The Shook filter is either going to have you attempting to hold in the laughter, or it might startle you with its dramatic effect. Is it me? Am I the drama? I don't think I'm the drama. TBH, this filter *is* the drama. Take a look at why the new Snapchat Shook Lens is already all over your TikTok FYP.

Snapchat has no shortage of amusing filters, from crying filters to cartoon filters, there’s so much you can have fun with. The Shook filter merges so realistically with your face that you can’t even tell there’s a filter upon first glance. Its attributes are ridiculously large eyes that don’t blink, raised eyebrows, and a fake double chin. Jokesters will love to prank unsuspecting victims of the filter with this one. Your friends might be lost if they haven’t tried the filter, but you’ll get a laugh out of seeing the look of shock and surprise on their faces.

Courtesy of Snapchat

The Jenner crew were early adopters of the Shook Lens, sharing a May 24 TikTok where they put the filter on an unsuspecting Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and momager Kris Jenner. As you can see in the TikTok, the whole “I can see this hilarious filter but the person being filmed has no idea” aspect of the Shook Lens will provide for some major laughs.

To get in on the fun, you’ll need to head to Snapchat, where as of May 24, “over 144 million Snapchatters have engaged with the new Shook Lens over 1 billion times,” according to an email from Snap to Elite Daily.

Here’s How To Find The Shook Lens In Snapchat

Open the Snapchat app.

Open Lenses by pressing the smiley face button on the right side of the camera button.

Hit the “Explore” tab on the bottom right.

Type “Shook” in the search bar.

You can also find it under “Trending Lenses.”

If you are reading this on your phone, tap here to try the lens. You can also scan the QR code below:

Courtesy of Snapchat

You’ve probably seen videos of people using the Shook Lens on TV shows and movies, like this one from TikToker @manlympian that showed the Lens during an intense scene between Tom Cruise and Jack Nicholson in A Few Good Men.

If you remember, Snapchat’s crying face filter went viral when TikTokers shared videos of them using the filter on someone else who had no clue what was going on. The Shook filter has all the makings of the next trending video, so hop on the trend as it’s taking off. I mean, it’s Jenner-approved, so what are you waiting for?