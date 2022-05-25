Florence Pugh has no time for the paparazzi — and whatever stories they are trying to sell. On May 23, photos of Pugh and Dopesick actor Will Poulter frolicking at the beach went viral, and rumors of a romantic connection quickly followed... But it’s possible that fans were a little too fast when jumping to that conclusion. On May 24, Pugh took to Instagram to clear up rumors surrounding her and Poulter, and she was, ahem, not happy about the situation. So are Pugh and Poulter dating? Her response cleared *almost* everything up.

Taking to her IG Stories, Pugh addressed the speculation surrounding certain beachside photos. In the pics, the duo looked pretty cozy together, so obviously Twitter, TikTok, and the rest of the internet spiraled over a potential romance. That is, until Pugh slammed the rumors.

“This is getting a little silly. No, Will Poulter and I are not dating. We went to the beach with our friends, who are always about half a [meter] away from us in every picture, but have been cleverly cut out/framed out so that it looks otherwise,” she addressed the speculation on her Story. “I understand that the nature of this job is that you sometimes get your privacy completely bulldozed by paparazzi, but to fabricate this stuff actually does more harm than good. Thanks for saying we look sexy... doesn’t mean we’re doing the sexy.”

She didn’t stop there, either. Pugh followed up with several more stories, outlining exactly why she was so frustrated by this sitch. “There’s no need to drag people through this,” she continued. “Regardless of your opinion on who I should or shouldn’t be with, at the end of the day if you’re complimenting someone by trolling another person... you’re just bullying.”

Although Pugh doesn’t get into specifics on IG, it seems like she’s referring to her somewhat unpopular romance with Zach Braff. ICYMI, following the beachside paparazzi pics, a lot of the internet was openly hopeful that this meant Pugh had dumped boyfriend Braff for Poulter. In the past, fans have made no secret of how they don’t exactly love the couple together — often scrutinizing their 21-year age gap.

Still, the fact that Pugh doesn’t mention Braff by name is a little confusing... maybe they really are broken up and she just doesn’t like to see the bullying? Then again, they do still follow each other on Instagram. TBH, I’m not sure what’s going on between Pugh and Braff, but here’s hoping the paparazzi doesn’t try to get more answers.