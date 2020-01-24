Florence Pugh is cruising into this new decade with an Oscar nomination and a newfound status as a Hollywood A-lister. The actress rose to prominence in 2019 with starring roles in Midsommar and Little Women, and she’s set to appear alongside Scarlett Johansson in the upcoming Marvel film Black Widow. Pugh’s professional accomplishments speak for themselves, but her personal life has also garnered some interest lately — namely, her reported relationship with former Scrubs actor Zach Braff. Florence Pugh & Zach Braff's relationship timeline sheds some light on where it all began for them.

While Pugh and Braff haven’t officially confirmed their relationship status, they’ve alluded to it in Instagram comments and stories, as well as a few public outings captured in paparazzi photos. Elite Daily reached out to representatives for Pugh and Braff for confirmation of their relationship, but has not heard back by the time of publication. Many people aren’t loving the 21-year age gap between Pugh and Braff, but they're certainly not the first celebrity couple with a substantial age difference between them. And for now, it appears that they are going strong!

Here’s a look back at all the hints that their relationship was blossoming over time.

March 2019 — They made a short film together. Adobe Creative Cloud on YouTube Braff directed a short film called In the Time It Takes To Get There, starring Pugh as an 18th century social media influencer and Alicia Silverstone as her manager. Beginning on March 12, Braff teased the short by sharing behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram featuring Pugh. The short officially came out on April 3, and Pugh retweeted Braff to share it with her followers. They were seemingly friends, but there wasn’t any indication of a romantic connection (yet).

April 2019 — They were photographed holding hands in New York City. OMG! E! News spotted Pugh and Braff holding hands in NYC, prompting the first rumors that they were an item.

Aug. 5, 2019 — They reportedly attended a wedding together in London. One Twitter user shared a blurry photo of a couple (who they claimed to be Pugh and Braff) dancing at a wedding. Pugh and Braff also posted separate Instagrams that day, wearing outfits that looked exactly like the ones in the mysterious Twitter wedding photo. Hmm.

Aug. 20, 2019 — They vacationed in Spain with friends. Sydney Morton, an actress who appeared in the movie The Intern and the TV series She’s Gotta Have It, posted a photo on a boat in Palma De Mallorca, Spain, cozying up to her boyfriend with Pugh and Braff right beside them.

Oct. 7, 2019 — They were reportedly spotted at Whole Foods, of all places. Page Six reported that Pugh and Braff went grocery shopping together at the Hollywood Whole Foods, because yes, celebrity couples are truly just like us. A source claimed they were being flirty, saying, “It was very clear to me that they’re a couple.”

Oct. 10, 2019 — Braff low-key revealed that he loved Pugh. Braff posted an Instagram photo captioned, “People I love,” and Pugh was notably in the mix! I'm definitely not jumping to conclusions here — this was cute as hell.

Oct. 31, 2019 — They hung out on Halloween. Pugh went as her own Midsommar character for Halloween, which I completely love her for. Braff documented the occasion on his Instagram story.

November 2019 — They attended two of the same movie premieres. Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images Braff and Pugh separately attended the premieres of Little Women and Marriage Story in New York City.

Dec. 29, 2019 — Pugh clapped back at a fan criticizing her age difference with Braff. Pugh posted an IG outside Greenblatt’s Deli in Los Angeles, writing, “First pit-stop, Matzo Ball soup. #curingjetlag101.” Braff commented with a queen emoji, and one fan responded shadily, “you’re 44 years old.” Pugh wasn’t subtle in her witty response. “And yet he got it,” she wrote back, along with an OK hand sign emoji. Byeee.

Jan. 12, 2020 — They were photographed on a reported date in Los Angeles. People caught Pugh and Braff driving away from San Vincente Bungalows in West Hollywood together. Pugh wore a white embroidered lace top, and Braff wore a blue bomber jacket.

Jan. 13, 2020 — Pugh got an Oscar nomination. Pugh was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Little Women. The morning of the announcement, she posted an extremely endearing IG post of the moment she found out the news. Braff shared a photo that day on his IG story of Pugh holding a mimosa.