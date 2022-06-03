Elite Daily Newsletter: June 2, 2022
How Charlie Puth lost his virginity, why MGK and Megan Fox seem “doomed,” and more.
This Will Be The Most Romantic Day In June, According To An Astrologer
Time to redownload those dating apps (yes, again), brush up on your flirting skills, and reconnect with your sense of adventure, because June is bringing your love life a gift. This date will be super-charged with romantic energy, so whether you’re in a relationship or looking for that perfect summer fling, this is the day to shoot your shot. Carpe DM, if you will. READ MORE
Charlie Puth Doesn’t Believe In TMI
Yes, we have unparalleled access to celebs in the age of social media, but something about this interview with Charlie Puth is making me yearn for a little more mystery. Either way, the singer opens up about the way he lost his virginity (hint: it involves a chest autograph) and the Maroon 5 song that commemorates the first time he jerked off. Enter if u dare. READ MORE
The 3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Have A Crush On Their Professor
Selena Gomez’s Hair Evolution Is Honestly So Inspiring
The Best Spotify Organization Hacks To Streamline Your Summer Playlists
Um, Did You Know *This* Many People Are Having Sex At Music Festivals?
A Moodboard, Brought To You By Prince Louis
The next time my therapist asks me to name a feeling, I’m ditching the feelings wheel and bringing up these photos of Prince Louis on the balcony at Buckingham Palace. Getting dressed up and standing outside is probably pretty low on the list of things that any 4-year-old wants to do, and that’s why he went through a truly Shakespearean display of emotions for the Trooping of the Colour. READ MORE
We Had A Body Language Expert Analyze That MGK And Megan Fox TikTok
You can’t get anything by the TikTok comments section, including any perceived cracks in your relationship. A video shows MGK giving a speech that seems like it is visibly embarrassing to Megan, even though the content is sweet. We went right to a body language expert to see if the twin flames are indeed burning out. READ MORE
A Beginner’s Guide To Anime
TikTok’s Favorite Bartender Thinks Mimosas & Bloody Marys Are Out For Brunch
Zendaya’s Birthday Message For Tom Holland Is Instant Serotonin