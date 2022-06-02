3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Crush On Their Professor

During the school year, it’s typical to roll into class wearing your pajamas and with your hair looking like a total mess. If your professor happens to be eye candy though? Suddenly, Econ 101 at 8 a.m. is no longer a snooze. It’s hot to see your professor command the room. But is it possible there are certain zodiac signs that are most likely to crush on their professor?

The short answer is yes. It comes down to two things: which signs prioritize intelligence above all else, and most importantly, which signs vibe off the taboo of crushing on someone forbidden. Psychoanalyzing it further, these type of crushes also speak to an early Freudian concept called transference. The phenomenon happens in many relationships — typically a close mentoring or therapeutic dynamic — where feelings of respect and the allure of an authority figure coalesce and translate into infatuation. That’s why a crush on a professor can feel so strong, even though you know very little about them — besides their lecture style, obvi.

OK, so that all checks out (thanks, Freud!) but who’s most likely to feel some type of way during study hall? Let’s talk about which zodiac signs are likely to crush on their professor. Ahem, listen up, Aquarius, Pisces, and Leo. Here’s how the stars might influence how you see your cute teacher.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Intelligence can be subjective, but it’s been said those born under the Aquarius sign are astrologically the smartest of all 12 signs— which comes down to the fixed air sign’s analytical intelligence and insatiable curiosity. Ruled by Saturn and Uranus, it’s likely that once you find something interesting, you’ll turn over every stone to feed your obsession. The Water-Bearer’s inquisitive nature makes it easy for you to objectively view information and new concepts without attachment, so you’re able to absorb a lot without any judgment. Knowledge is power, and Aquarians want to know as much as you humanly can. Although you’re a logical sign, your unconventional personality can have you crushing on different types of people — including your professor.

As an air sign, along with Gemini and Libra, Aquarius is one of the thinkers and communicators of the zodiac. You adore spending time with witty, mature, and deeply intelligent people – this can make your professor super appealing. You don’t even mind that they’re your teacher, really; you’re OK crushing on someone you can’t really have. What’s more important is that you are sharing space with someone teaching you something fascinating and pushing your limits. Just remember, there’s a reason these romances are frowned upon, so it’s best for this crush to stay firmly in the theoretical.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

The resident hopeless romantic of the zodiac system, Pisces are very into emotional intelligence and self-awareness. Since this water sign puts such a high premium on creativity, it makes sense that you will swoon when your teacher displays their intellectual prowess in the classroom. In other words, a creative lesson plan is basically a Pisces’ aphrodisiac. And when the lecture is on a topic you’re super passionate about? Double swoon.

For Pisces, it’s a mental turn-on that your professor is technically within reach (office hours, remember?) and yet romantically so far out of reach. As a water sign keyed into fantasy, these brief encounters provide you with enough emotional juice to push your imagination into overdrive. Deeply emotive and reflective, you don’t even really have to do anything with your feelings. It might be enough to just pour your heart out in your journal entries or to daydream about them in class. At the end of the day, it’s more delicious for you to just enjoy the attraction and feel the exquisite sweetness of an impossible crush. And as long as you’re not closing yourself off from other (more realistic) romances, crush away!

Leo (July 23-August 22)

As a passionate fire sign, charismatic Leos are whip-smart natural leaders. Your quick mind helps you conceptualize things easily. When you combine that with your courageous nature, it makes you especially adept at imagining different possibilities and troubleshooting problems with ease — problems like an impossible crush.

Bold and forward-thinking, Leos are always up for a good intellectual challenge which makes your professor a natural contender for you. They won’t be afraid to push back and inspire you to imagine your favorite subjects and theories differently — which you love. Ruled by the heart, Leos respect someone who won’t back down and will teach you something new. As a student, you naturally command attention wherever you go so it’s likely you’ll be in the front of class asking questions and going head-to-head with your professor. Represented by the lion with a desire to be the center of attention, you marvel in your position of being a teacher’s pet. You’ll use your confidence productively and channel your secret crush into completing extra credit assignments here and there. This type of intellectual stimulation is foreplay for Leos.

Now that you know why you might be into your professor, the crush probably won’t feel quite so big, confusing, and unmanageable. It’s really not a huge deal to feel drawn to them, but it may be helpful to remember where that attraction is coming from and not to cross any lines. In most cases, it’s less about who they really are as a person and more about what they represent: their intelligence, kindness, and ability to create fascinating dialogue in the classroom. Now that you know, breathe easy. So, enjoy your innocent crush and get that A!