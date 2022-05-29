~Love~
I’m An Astrologer, And The Stars Say This Is The 1 Day In June Every Sign Will Experience Romance

On June 19, pleasure-seeking Venus will join fantasy-loving Neptune in a sweet sextile. This celestial synergy adds a dreamy quality to our romantic connections, and a sensual lure to flirtatious exchanges, making it the most romantic day of June 2022.

Aries

Take a load off, Aries. Go somewhere where you can decompress, and be your most authentic self. If you’re already romantically involved, falling for your special someone won’t be hard under today’s dreamy skies. Make a wish, and indulge in the pleasures of life. You are worth it.

