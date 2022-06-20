Elite Daily Newsletter: June 16, 2022

A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on June 16, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

After Meghan and Harry’s recent appearance at Platty Jubes, which naturally inspired one not-too-subtle slight after another, we heard from a body language expert about how deep their support for one another runs. (Spoiler: Very deep!!) But it turns out, as our go-to aura reader tells us, that their rightness for each other is on a whole other level. READ MORE

The dawn of summer is right around the corner, which means the start of Cancer season is also nearing — that’s a double ray of sunshine. Cancer is a cardinal water sign, so this season is all about actively pursuing emotional safety, comfort, and security, while also cranking up the air conditioning and putting the finishing touches on your summer vacation plans. These four signs, however, might find themselves craving the creature comforts of home. READ MORE

ICYMI, Britney Spears is not too pleased with her family right now (and honestly, who could blame her). So when her brother Bryan Spears’ girlfriend Amber Lynn Conklin implied that she and Bryan were invited to Britney and Sam Asghari’s wedding, the pop star had some... harsh words for her brother. READ MORE

Preparing to be a vampire slayer — even if it’s a fictional one — is no small feat. “This was one of the hardest things I've ever done in my life, and I've done football, basketball, track and field, military training in college,” Goodman tells Elite Daily. If you aren’t already, let us put you onto Netflix’s new teen vampire romance (let’s be real, everyone’s favorite TV genre), starting with getting to know its star. READ MORE

