Britney Shut Down Her Family's Claims About Her Wedding In A Major Way

Even the honeymoon phase couldn’t stop this drama. ICYMI, Britney Spears is not too pleased with her family right now (and honestly, I don’t blame her). Ever since the singer was freed from her draconian conservatorship in November 2021, she has not held back from calling out her estranged family on social media. So when her brother Bryan Spears’ girlfriend Amber Lynn Conklin implied that she and Bryan were invited to Britney and Sam Asghari’s wedding, the pop star had some... harsh words for her brother.

It all started on June 13 when Amber claimed that she and Bryan skipped Britney’s wedding because of his daughter’s fifth-grade graduation. In a now-deleted comment, Amber wrote on Instagram, “Ironically Lexie [Bryan’s daughter from a previous marriage] had her 5th-grade graduation & we couldn’t help the timing 😭.” In another comment she wrote, “Bryan felt terrible having to choose but he had to be there for his daughter and sent his love to Britney x1000000 💖💖💖 We are so sad to miss such an important moment but so so happy for Britney and Sam’s Marriage!🙏.” The only catch? They weren’t actually on the guest list.

In response to Amber’s claims, Britney took to Instagram. A now-deleted post from the Grammy winner wrote, per Us Weekly, “You were never invited to my wedding so why even respond ??? Do you honestly think I want my brother there who told me no to a jack and coke for 4 years … what ???” Spears wrote in the since-deleted post. She went on to claim that while Bryan drank Jack and cokes during her Vegas residency, she was not allowed to even have a sip of alcohol. Britney continued, writing, “And I might force myself to drink Jack tonight … look up at the moon and say ‘F*CK YOU !!!’”

Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

Though Amber made it seem like Bryan and Britney were on good terms, it’s clear that the singer doesn’t feel the same way. Britney added, “None of you ever wanted [the conservatorship] to end because you all loved telling me what to do and treating me like absolutely nothing.”

This is not the first time Spears has posted about her siblings on Instagram. On Jan. 28, she called sister Jamie Lynn “scum,” following the release of Jamie Lynn’s book Things I Should Have Said. No surprise, the Zoey 101 alum also didn’t receive an invite to the wedding.

In fact, none of Britney’s family was in attendance — not ever her sons Preston and Jayden, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline. Fortunately, it doesn’t sound like there are any hard feelings on that front. Kevin’s lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan told TMZ, “Although the boys will not be in attendance, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward.”

Though Britney’s family wasn’t at the wedding, that doesn’t mean the guest list was lacking. A slew of celebrities, including Selena Gomez, Madonna, Paris Hilton, and Drew Barrymore, attended the nuptials.

And it looks like the family-free celebration was fine by Britney. Taking to IG, she called it “the most spectacular day” — happy for her!