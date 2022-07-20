A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on July 19, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Here’s Why Falling In Love Is Different Than Being In Love

If you’ve ever caught an episode of The Bachelor, then you know that there is a very specific way that people on the dating franchise talk about their feelings. First, they usually say that they can “see themselves falling in love” with the lead. Then, they “are falling in love.” And finally, they will drop those three magic words — “I love you” — without any qualifiers. But, is there actually a discernible difference between these things? We talked to experts about the science of love and attraction. READ MORE

We Need To Talk About Jeremy Allen White’s Tattoos On The Bear

If you haven’t seen The Bear on Hulu yet, I’m going to need you to get on that, pronto. The Internet has wasted no time in thirsting over its lead, Carmy, played by Jeremy Allen White (not to be a thirst gatekeeper, but true JAW-heads know him from Shameless). Part of Carmy’s appeal is his tattoos — but which are his own, and which are just for the show? READ MORE

We Analyzed J. Lo And Ben’s Wedding Body Language

Bennifer’s wedding body language was sweet and peaceful, a fitting ode to two lovebirds who found their way back to each other after 20 years. “It’s complicated, but what I see here is really nice,” body language expert Patti Wood tells Elite Daily. But what exactly does that mean? Ahead, a deep dive on all things Bennifer body language — and why you should 100% be rooting for this duo. READ MORE

EmRata And Her Husband Reportedly Broke Up Amid Cheating Rumors

From their paper-clip proposal to her trend-launching engagement ring to their low-key courthouse wedding, Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard were the definition of #relationshipgoals. But four years after they tied the knot, it appears their love story may have ended amid rumors that the actor cheated on the model. READ MORE

