When packing for your next vacay, you’re going to want to “take the cannoli,” because Airbnb is celebrating the 50th anniversary of The Godfather. In honor of the classic film’s milestone, you can stay at The Godfather mansion on Staten Island. Similar to Scooby-Doo’s Mystery Machine and the Home Alone house, this one-of-a-kind Airbnb stay is just for fans. Before you start packing, though, you’ll need to know how to book The Godfather mansion on Airbnb.

If you’ve seen the 1972 film, you’ll immediately recognize the exterior of this 1930s mansion as the home of the Corleone family. While the mansion is supposed to be on Long Island in the film, it’s actually located on Staten Island IRL — and it’s available for some lucky fans to rent this August. And not only is this the home of the Corleones, but this also was where Vito Corleone hosted his daughter’s wedding reception. That’s right, this is the home where Vito says, “You come into my house on the day my daughter is to be married.” Luckily for you, you won’t be disturbing Vito on such an important day when you book this Airbnb.

How To Stay At The Godfather Mansion On Airbnb

Marc McAndrews/Airbnb

The Godfather mansion is not just available for one night only. It’ll also be available the entire month of August — a 30-night stay — for just $50 a night. The price is an homage to the film’s 50th anniversary, and it’s a pretty good deal if you and your friends are looking for a month-long retreat this summer. You can spend your final days of the season staying in a five-bedroom home that once had Marlon Brando and Al Pacino walking around it.

If this sounds like a dream come true, you’ll want to mark your calendar for July 27 at 1 p.m. ET. That’s when booking will open for this Airbnb stay, and the dates of the 30-night stay are from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31. To ensure you’re the first one to book The Godfather mansion on Airbnb, make sure you’re logged into your Airbnb account before the booking window opens.

What Are the Amenities Of The Godfather Mansion On Airbnb?

Marc McAndrews/Airbnb

The exterior of The Godfather mansion is what was used for the 1972 movie, and it still looks just as it did in the film. The interior has been fully renovated, but that just means you’ll be able to enjoy a modernized home during your month-long stay. While staying in The Godfather mansion, you’ll have access to the five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. There’s even a pub in the basement that’s perfect for mixing up a Godfather-inspired cocktail or two. According to the Airbnb description, there’s also a game room and a gym.

The living room, which has plenty of seating and a fireplace, also has a giant TV that you can use to rewatch all of The Godfather films. Of course, since it’s summer and the weather will be nice in August, you’ll also want to spend your days in the backyard. The Godfather mansion has a large saltwater pool, so be sure to bring your swimsuit, sunnies, and an oversized inflatable. The backyard was also used for filming, but you may remember there was no pool back then. Instead, this was where Vito’s garden was that he enjoyed up until the very end of his life. You can also take advantage of the gorgeous outdoor space with a glass of wine, some snacks, and live just like the Godfather would.