Meghan Markle's fashion evolution, EmRata's husband is "begging" for another chance, Dylan O'Brien has some advice, and more.
Meghan Markle’s Fashion Evolution Is Iconic
There are few things I love more than scrolling through slideshows of royal OOTDs, and even though Meghan left the royal family, she will always remain a fashion queen. Her effortlessly chic looks have evolved over the years, but she’s always had a soft spot for clean lines and color blocking. Also, if royal fashion is indeed your thing, then I recommend two glossy books full of photos and analysis of royal style: here’s an excerpt from one, and this is the other one. READ MORE
Apparently, EmRata's Husband Is "Begging" For Another Chance
Today in cringy behavior: Sebastian Bear-McClard, who is rumored to have cheated on his wife, Emily Ratajkowski, wants her back. The current tea is that when EmRata started doing her own digging, she found out way more information about his alleged serial cheating pursuits. It’s, uh, not looking great for anyone, really! READ MORE
Here’s Why “Benching” Someone Is Way Worse Than Ghosting Them
Another day, another terrible yet insightful dating term to unpack. Essentially, you’ve been benched if the person you’re interested in doesn't commit to you, but instead ignores you until it's convenient for them to reach out. We talked to dating experts about why it can be more excruciating than getting ghosted. READ MORE
Should We All Take A Cue From Dylan O'Brien And Enter Our Slut Era?
Short answer: Yes. Long answer: Yes, duh. LOL but for real, the actor tweeted a simple phrase (literally “slut era”) and it has us thinking if this is a natural progression to Hot Girl Summer, or a deviation? Is it adjacent to your villain era, or does one precede the other? Fortunately, the actor is in the middle of a press tour for Not Okay at the moment, so he’s finally sharing some deets on slut era. READ MORE
