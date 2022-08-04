EmRata’s Husband Is Reportedly “Begging For Another Chance” After Cheating Rumors

I really am cringing over here. Just when I thought it was impossible, things between Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard seem to have gotten even messier. The duo, who has been married for four years and share one child together, are reportedly going their separate ways following rumors of Bear-McClard’s reported extramarital affairs. (Elite Daily reached out to Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard for comment on the cheating rumors, but did not hear back in time for publication.) Despite the speculation, Bear-McClard reportedly wants to get back together with Ratajkowski. And according to a source, he’s “begging.”

It sounds like Bear-McClard isn’t thrilled about his rumored single status. On August 4, a source told Page Six, “Sebastian is begging her to give him another chance.” Hmm. So is the model entertaining the possibility of a reunion? “That’s not going to happen because she did her own digging and discovered even more sh*t he did behind her back,” the source clarified. Yikes.

If all the rumors are true, Bear-McClard’s less-than-loyal behavior was not a one-time thing. On July 15, a source told Page Six, “He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog.” Well, that would explain why Ratajkowski has been running errands and posting on Insta sans her wedding ring. TBH, I don’t blame her.

Emma McIntyre /VF20/WireImage/Getty Images

While Ratajkowski hasn’t publicly responded to the cheating and divorce rumors yet, her Twitter activity kind of says it all. Some of her recent liked tweets include: “can’t believe that little b*tch cheated on emrata” and “Girls, how are we celebrating Emrata’s divorce.” So yeah, unless someone hacked her account, it seems like there’s some validity to these reports.

The silver lining? It looks like Ratajkowski is doing just fine, all things considered. “It was Em’s decision [to break up]. She is doing OK. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom,” an insider told People on July 18. Ratajkowski hasn’t filed for divorce quite yet, but according to these reports, it seems like her mind is made up.

Wishing these two a peaceful parting of ways.