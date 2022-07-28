EmRata Liked Some Shady Tweets About Her Ex Reportedly Cheating

It’s a sad day for one of New York City’s most photogenic couples. Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard are reportedly divorcing — and it sounds messy. On July 15, speculation about the couple began when sources claimed Bear-McClard was a “serial cheater” and that the couple was calling it quits. Though neither the model nor the actor have officially addressed the breakup or cheating rumors, Ratajkowski liked tweets about Bear-McClard reportedly cheating. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard for comment on the reported cheating and tweets, but did not hear back in time for publication.)

On July 28, Page Six reported that Ratajkowski’s Twitter likes got a little shady. “Can’t believe that little b*tch cheated on emrata,” one liked-tweet read. “Emrata finally free from that man just proves that god is actually very real,” another tweet read. One more tweet that earned the model’s like? “Girls, how are we celebrating Emrata’s divorce?”

A little background: Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard got married in February 2018, and although many people thought it was a whirlwind romance, the couple actually knew each other for years before getting together. Later in 2018, EmRata told Busy Tonight, “We knew each other for a long time before, and he likes to joke, ‘Yeah, everyone thinks we got married quickly, but you vetted me for two years.’”

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

If the rumors are true, however, that strong foundation of friendship wasn’t quite enough to make this romance last. (Ahem, considering EmRata’s liked tweets and the fact that she’s been spotted without her wedding ring, I’m personally starting to buy into this speculation.)

A source told Page Six that Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard’s romance ended due to his reported infidelity. “Yeah, he cheated,” the source said. “It’s gross. He’s a dog.” An insider also spoke to People about their reported breakup on July 18. “They split recently. It was Em’s decision. She is doing OK. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom,” the source said.

All things considered, I guess reported cheating earns some shady subtweeting.