10 Honeymoon Destinations Featured On The Bachelorette To Give Your Final Rose To

The Bachelorette production has finally escaped its lockdown bubble and is back to giving us tons of ideas for honeymoon destinations inspired by the show. After a few seasons of isolated filming, The Bachelorette is returning to the format it's known for — a whirlwind of complicated courting as contestants try on potential fiancés in the most romantic places around the globe. And, of course, a drop of wanderlust. In honor of Gabby and Rachel’s exciting new season, take inspiration from past seasons' Bachelorette destinations for your honeymoon or romantic getaway. You can make a “fantasy suite” your reality, too.

This season, which airs through the end of the summer, is a breath of fresh air in more ways than one. Besides not one, but two bachelorettes looking for love, there will also be more travel locations than are usually featured on the show. After Rachel and Gabby get to know their guys in the Bachelor mansion, they’ll depart to take their new sparks on a world tour via cruise ship to various port cities throughout the season, as revealed by former Bachelor lead Nick Viall. All rumors and season promos point to dates in Paris, Belgium, and Amsterdam, but we’ll have to tune in to see everywhere they visit. Plus, this upcoming season will definitely feed your wanderlust. Since there are two bachelorettes, we’ll get to see double the hometown dates. Yes, that means eight different US cities will be featured towards to end of the season, as long as everything goes to plan... You never know with this show.

People say you don’t really know someone until you travel with them, and that totally applies to finding your life partner. Visiting a new place is a chance to learn about different cultures, have a blast making memories, and find yourself. Sharing that with your SO is a special experience and can bring you two so much closer. Booking your trip in a beautiful, romantic location is definitely the first step. If you’re looking to plan a trip with your one true love and forever travel partner, check out these top ten most romantic honeymoon destinations inspired by filming locations from The Bachelorette.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

The Bachelorette Season 6: Bora Bora, Tahiti Lucas Rubis / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images What screams “Fantasy Suite” more than a private bungalow in the middle of a clear, turquoise sea with your forever boo? In Ali Fedotowsky’s season of The Bachelorette, she traveled with her final two men to Tahiti in French Polynesia to meet her family and attend the Final Rose ceremony at the Bora Bora Nui Hilton resort. This gorgeous destination makes for a great setting for serious conversations, sentimental moments, and a heartwarming declaration of love.

The Bachelorette Season 7: Fiji Vanessa Chance / 500px/500Px Plus/Getty Images Ashley Hebert brought her love to the South Pacific island nation of Fiji to spend her fantasy suites with her three remaining men. There, they spent time splashing in waterfalls and enjoying the white sand beaches (in between the drama). The episode was filmed at two resorts on the island Vanua Levu, called Namale Resort & Spa and Koro Sun Resort & Rainforest Spa.

The Bachelorette Season 8: Curacao VisionsbyAtlee/E+/Getty Images Emily Maynard’s season finale took place on the Dutch Caribbean island of Curacao. She and her final men surely found love on the stunning beaches during their stay at the Sandton Kura Hulanda Hotel & Spa, which is located in the colorful and historic district of downtown Willemstad.

The Bachelorette Season 8: Dubrovnik, Croatia Nikada/E+/Getty Images In episode 6 of Emily Maynard’s run on The Bachelorette, she and the group of men head to Dubrovnik on the Adriatic Sea. It’s a beautiful place to go sightseeing, thanks to its medieval surrounding walls, Renaissance buildings, and scenic views of mountains, beaches, and castles. You can also catch plenty of nightlife and culture there for an exciting date night after you say “I do.”

The Bachelorette Season 9: Antigua Arterra/Universal Images Group/Getty Images On the Caribbean island of Antigua, Desiree Hartsock and her men filmed the final episode of the season at the Verandah Resort & Spa. During her stay, she enjoyed a panoramic helicopter ride over Bermuda and a scenic drive around the island.

The Bachelorette Season 10: Dominican Republic Arterra/Universal Images Group/Getty Images Andi Dorfman’s “Fantasy Suite” episode took place in the Dominican Republic with her final three suitors. It was the perfect place for long walks on the beach, make-out sessions in the ocean, riding horses, and enjoying the culture of the city.

The Bachelorette Season 11: Dublin, Ireland Fabiano Di Paolo / 500px/500Px Plus/Getty Images Kaitlyn Bristowe spent time in Dublin, Ireland, where her dates included a boat ride on the Irish coast, visiting the famous Blarney Castle, and picnicking on the cliffs of Moher. She also slept in the historic Ballyseede Castle.

The Bachelorette Season 14: Chiang Mai, Thailand Ophat Chiangram / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images Iconic Bachelorette Becca Kufrin visited Thailand during her season of the show. She and her final men stayed at the luxurious Shangri-La Hotel in Chiang Mai. At this romantic paradise, you can discover historic gold-domed temples, float along the Mae Pin River on a bamboo raft, or be face-to-face with elephants face at a local animal sanctuary.

The Bachelorette Season 15: Crete, Greece Education Images/Universal Images Group/Getty Images Remember that iconic “windmill” moment on Hannah Brown’s season? Well, it turns out you can stay in those steamy windmills on Airbnb. Crete, Greece is a beautiful island to watch your love bloom, whether you’re riding around on a sailboat, enjoying fresh Mediterranean food, exploring the town, island hopping, or catching an amazing view on a mountaintop.