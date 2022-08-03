These effective moves target your entire body.
Sometimes, all it takes for a little motivation to workout at home is to have a fun routine you can follow. This 15-minute barre workout for summer 2022 from Lululemon MIRROR trainer, Amanda Robinson Baxter, may be just that for you. Barre is an excellent way to work on your core, and has been growing in popularity over the past few years.
With help from Baxter, we’ve assembled a fun summer barre routine you can easily do in your living room or outside in the backyard. Even if you have tons of fun summer plans, like going to the beach or vacaying at the lake house, you’ll still want to carve out 15 minutes of your day to try any of these 11 barre exercises wherever you are.