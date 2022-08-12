Elite Daily Newsletter: August 11, 2022
Remi Bader is on the front lines of inclusive fast fashion, your zodiac sign has a lucky number, and more.
A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on August 11, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.
Remi Bader Is On The Front Lines Of Bringing Size Equality To Fast Fashion
Sometimes calling out a brand on social media can go south quickly (hello, endless pile-on in the comments) and sometimes it turns into a *check’s notes* business partnership? That’s exactly what happened when Remi Bader went viral for her video criticizing Revolve’s lack of size inclusivity. “It brings me confidence to find clothes that not only fit me, but make me feel empowered, and I think this collection will do that for people,” says Bader of her collab with Revolve. READ MORE
Your Zodiac Sign’s Lucky Number Explains So Much About You
Sometimes I am surprised at how much I enjoy astrology when it involves so much math. Between all the degrees, aspects, angles, etc., I feel like I need to brush up on my geometry skills to understand my birth chart. There is one piece of this cosmic puzzle that is relatively straightforward, though: every sign has a lucky number. READ MORE
TRENDING
Yes! Dunkin’s PSL Is Returning To Stores Earlier Than Ever 🎃
Mandy Moore Has The Best Idea For The Princess Diaries 3 👑
Selena Gomez Sees Marriage And Motherhood In Her Future 👰🏻
I Threw A Taylor Swift-Themed Bachelorette And We Partied Like It Was 1989 🦄
This Is Why Cuddling Feels So Good, According To Science
Whether you are cuddling’s number one fan or a little bit wary of so much contact with another person, the truth is that this level of physical intimacy can really boost your mood. “Touch is powerful. Not only does it mitigate negative feelings, but leads to positive and loving experiences as well,” relationship scientist Dr. Marisa Cohen tells Elite Daily. READ MORE
Here’s What You Should Do This Summer Based On Your Money Personality
If you missed it, last week we figured out what our money personality types are. And now it’s time to take it to the next level and see what your type wants you to do before this summer is officially over. It’s a great time to check in with your financial goals and set yourself up for success for the rest of the year. READ MORE
MORE FUN STUFF
At 14, Rachel Sennott Had A Sexual Awakening While Reading Twilight
This JLo-Approved Nail Polish Shade Is Making Rounds On The Internet
Lena Dunham Shares Trailer For Medieval Comedy Catherine, Called Birdy