Remi Bader Is On The Front Lines Of Bringing Size Equality To Fast Fashion

Sometimes calling out a brand on social media can go south quickly (hello, endless pile-on in the comments) and sometimes it turns into a *check’s notes* business partnership? That’s exactly what happened when Remi Bader went viral for her video criticizing Revolve’s lack of size inclusivity. “It brings me confidence to find clothes that not only fit me, but make me feel empowered, and I think this collection will do that for people,” says Bader of her collab with Revolve. READ MORE

Your Zodiac Sign’s Lucky Number Explains So Much About You

Sometimes I am surprised at how much I enjoy astrology when it involves so much math. Between all the degrees, aspects, angles, etc., I feel like I need to brush up on my geometry skills to understand my birth chart. There is one piece of this cosmic puzzle that is relatively straightforward, though: every sign has a lucky number. READ MORE

This Is Why Cuddling Feels So Good, According To Science

Whether you are cuddling’s number one fan or a little bit wary of so much contact with another person, the truth is that this level of physical intimacy can really boost your mood. “Touch is powerful. Not only does it mitigate negative feelings, but leads to positive and loving experiences as well,” relationship scientist Dr. Marisa Cohen tells Elite Daily. READ MORE

Here’s What You Should Do This Summer Based On Your Money Personality

If you missed it, last week we figured out what our money personality types are. And now it’s time to take it to the next level and see what your type wants you to do before this summer is officially over. It’s a great time to check in with your financial goals and set yourself up for success for the rest of the year. READ MORE

