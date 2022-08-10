Mandy Moore Has The Best Idea For The Princess Diaries 3

Mandy Moore is known for playing heartwarming sweethearts thanks to starring roles in saccharine projects like A Walk To Remember and This Is Us, but before she became everyone’s favorite TV mom, she had a mean-girl streak. In the early 2000s, Moore went blonde to unleash queen bee terror on her fellow high-schoolers in Saved! and The Princess Diaries. With rumors of a potential third Princess Diaries movie floating around, Moore got real about the possibility of playing manipulative bully Lana Thomas again in a potential The Princess Diaries 3.

During a July 29 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Moore revealed she would be down to return for a third Princess Diaries movie, although she conceded that she hasn’t heard any firm plans to make another film. Although Moore’s character Lana was Mia Thermopolis’ ruthless bully in the original 2001 teen comedy, the actor said she’d like to see Lana turn over a new leaf if she were to return.

“My character was sort of the nemesis to Anne Hathaway’s character in the first film, and she was so mean I feel like maybe there’s no place for her,” Moore admitted, before Barrymore suggested a redemption arc for Lana. “The other angle is like, redemptive: she’s done a 180, she’s turned her life around, and she and Mia become really good friends. So, I would be game.”

But don’t get too excited about possibly seeing Lana get coned again or for her to sing an updated version of “Stupid Cupid” — rumors of Princess Diary 3 have been going around for years at this point without any solid confirmation. Back in 2019, Anne Hathaway did confirm a script for a third film exists and that both she and Julie Andrews are interested in reprising their royal roles, but it’s been radio silence since then.

Hopefully, the Princess Diaries team is still planning on returning to Genovia and the timing just hasn’t worked out quite yet. Until there are any more updates, Lana will unfortunately have to remain a mean girl until proven reformed.