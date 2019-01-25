From their frothy makeover montages to foot-popping kisses, the Princess Diaries films are an essential part of the childhoods of anyone who grew up in the early 2000s. Despite originating from a lengthy book series that last released a new addition in 2015, Princess Mia Thermopolis of Genovia hasn't appeared on screen since 2004's The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, but titular princess Anne Hathaway has just blessed fans with some major gossip. Will Princess Diaries 3 happen? Well, a film script exists and Genovia's new queen is working on bringing the story to the big screen. Shut up!

The possibility of a third Princess Diaries film has whirled around the Hollywood rumor mill often, first sparking serious murmurs in 2017 when Meg Cabot, the author of the Princess Diaries series, confirmed that there was a third movie script. Cabot teased that the intention behind the project was to honor franchise director Garry Marshall, who died in 2016. Shortly before his passing, Marshall spoke about doing a third film after Hathaway gave birth to her first child that year. In 2017, Julie Andrews, aka Genovia's Queen Clarisse, echoed Cabot's point of paying tribute to Marshall and said she'd "very willingly and happily" reprise her role alongside Hathaway if Princess Diaries 3 happened.

Now with Princess Diaries 2 reaching its 15th anniversary in 2019, Hathaway has finally spilled more about the potential of a third movie. While on Watch What Happens Live on Jan. 24, the Oscar winner addressed a fan's question about the status of Princess Diaries 3, and her answer makes me want to order a M&M's pizza ASAP.

After reiterating that there was a movie script, Hathaway said:

I want to do it, Julie wants to do it... our producer wants to do it. We all really want it to happen, it's just [that] we don't want to do it unless it's perfect, because we love it just as much as you guys love it. It's as important to us as it is to you, and we don't want to deliver anything until it's ready, but we're working on it.

It's a small tidbit, but when it comes to Hathaway stepping back into Mia's often clumsy shoes, her promise that she's actively working on the third film is definitely satisfactory. After all, as Clarisse has reminded us, royalty can take their time before big events.

Although Cabot's book series has seemingly concluded with Mia marrying her high school boyfriend, Michael Moscovitz, the film sequel veered away from the books' plot. Mia and Michael had broken up long before the starting point of Princess Diaries 2, and Mia now had to marry before becoming Queen of Genovia. The Genovian Parliament eventually tossed out the outdated rule, but Mia still fell in love with aristocrat Nicholas Deveraux, played by a baby-faced Chris Pine. It would definitely make book loyalists' hearts sing if a third film reunited Mia with Michael, but no one's going to complain about a movie with Pine in it, right? Then again, as long as Hathaway and Andrews are at the helm of the story, viewers ought to leave their screenings with smiles on their faces.

Here's to hopefully flying back to Genovia soon. In the meantime, I'll keep my tiara polished for the return of Mia and Clarisse.