Some hot new bombshells have entered Dunkin’. Season 6 Love Island USA contestants Serena Page, JaNa Craig, and Leah Kateb along with their partners Kordell Beckham, Kenny Rodriguez, and Miguel Harichi have teamed up with the coffee company for its all-new $6 Meal Deal, and breakfast just got a lot more cutesy and demure.

The $6 Meal Deal is part of Dunkin’s fall 2024 lineup (and arguably the best thing on the menu right now). For less than a fancy latte, you get a bacon, egg, and cheese on a bagel, a side of seasoned hash browns, and a medium-sized iced or hot coffee. It’s delicious, budget-friendly, and much better than what PPG was getting in the villa.

To celebrate the $6 Meal Deal, the top three Season 6 couples partnered with Dunkin’ in an all-new video, and dropped some exclusive merch as well. If delivering breakfast was a love language, that would be Beckham, Rodriguez, and Harichi’s go-to.

In the spot, the boys get the $6 Meal Deal for their partners, which is a step up from the homemade avocado toast they made in the tiny Love Island kitchen. Of course, Dunkin’ also has avocado toast if that’s more your style, but that’s not part of its fall Meal Deal.

The Cute Love Island Merch Is Only Available For A Limited Time

Just like it is for the contestants on Love Island, the new Dunkin’ merch’s time is limited. Inspired by the collab with Page, Craig, Kateb, Beckham, Rodriguez, and Harichi, the collection includes a “Got The Text” tee ($24) — in reference to the iconic quote from the series — and “Cute Lil’ Hash Browns” tee ($24), which is something Kateb says in the spot, and not a reference you missed from Season 6.

Will The Dunkin’ x Love Island USA Merch Restock?

According to Dunkin’, there are no plans at this time for a restock once the collection sells out, so you want to act fast if something gives you fanny flutters. The Love Island merch drops Sept. 4 on ShopDunkin.com, but the $6 Meal Deal is available all season long.

Psst, if you’re at Dunkin’ for an afternoon pick-me-up, treat yourself to its new Dunkalatte, Almond Spice Coffee, or the returning fave Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte. After all, a PSL is a “I want you, I need you” moment for the fall.