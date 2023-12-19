The spontaneous days of Sagittarius season have officially been replaced by the organizational (and perhaps gift-wrap-heavy) nights of Capricorn season. This seasonal change is not only to blame for your sudden spike in ambition, it also comes with chillier temperatures due to the start of the winter solstice. However, as the final full moon of 2023 approaches, you’ll want to cuddle up with more than just your to-do list. In fact, as the December 2023 full Cold Moon takes place, every zodiac sign will want to prioritize their emotional needs over productivity, so your New Years’ resolutions may need to be put on pause even longer.

The upcoming Cold Moon will take place in the cardinal water sign of Cancer, spotlighting the emotional needs and desires of every zodiac sign. Have you been ignoring your gut feelings, or are you in need of a good cry? If so, now is time to feel your feels. Though it may sound contradictory to the strict, disciplined vibes of Capricorn season, you don’t want to suppress your intuition for the sake of productivity. Since the moon will be in her home sign, it’ll be easier not only understand what it is that you require in order to feel safe, but what others need, too.

The December 2023 “Cold Moon” Is Rare

On Dec. 26 at 7:33 p.m. EST, the Cold Moon will reach its fullest in the evening sky. As the first lunation of the winter solstice, this full moon gets its nickname from the frigid temperatures this time of year brings, and as a result, it takes place at the end of every year.

This Cold Moon will be visible on Christmas Day, a rare event that hasn’t happened since 2015. Make sure to get your cameras ready, because there won’t be another one like it until 2034. Consider it a Christmas miracle.

Here’s how the December 2023 Cold Moon will affect every zodiac sign:

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21 - April 19)

On Dec. 26, the Cancer full moon will illuminate your innate desire for increased comfort and security in your home and among family. Although you tend to enjoy a fast-paced lifestyle, this lunation will invite you to reconnect with where you come from, Aries. With the holidays in full swing, it’s a fortunate time for spending some time indoors, surrounded by people who understand you on a more kindred level.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 19 - May 21)

The comfort you find in your immediate environment will be front and center during the Cancer full moon on Dec. 26. On this day, you’ll want to surround yourself with people, places, and things that feel familiar, while exploring different concepts or ideas. You’ll want to engage in conversations with your peers, but only if they handle your perspectives with care. If you consume any forms of media, it will likely be comfort movies or the podcasts that you know and love.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21 - June 22)

On Dec. 26, the full moon will illuminate your desire for emotional security through your money and resources. You’ll be relying more on the tangible aspects of life that bring you a sense of nostalgia and comfort. This full moon may also coincide with a shift in your finances, be it through a holiday bonus, or a Christmas gift that was *just* what you needed. Just be mindful of impulse shopping, Gemini. When it comes to making purchases, your emotions will be running the show.

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 22 - July 20)

As the full moon in your first house of personal identity unfolds, you’ll be reflecting on the needs and desires that exist within you. Are you prioritizing yourself, Cancer? If you’ve been neglectful of your emotional wellbeing, now is the time to do a quick check-in. Your intuition is strong as ever, so if you’re in need of a re-adjustment, your gut feeling will be able to guide you in the right direction.

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 20 - Aug. 21)

As the Cancer full moon takes place, you’ll be compelled to retreat and take some time away from the outside world. This day is about allowing yourself to feel your feelings without having to worry about being perceived by others, Leo. Give yourself some time to rest, recover, and tend to any needs you’ve been ignoring. It might be time for a good cry, or spending some time with family while your phone’s on DND. While it may not be the most social time for you, you’ll be feeling a lot more social once the new year rolls around.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 21 - Sept. 22)

On Dec. 26, the full moon illuminates your 11th house of friends, networks, and social groups. The familiarity and comfort that your peers offer you will be front and center, Virgo. You’ll be feeling more sensitive than usual, so it’s important to surround yourself with your chosen family. Whether you’re attending a Christmas party or offering a supportive shoulder to a friend in need, you’ll be spending the day attuned to the needs of your community.

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21)

As the Cancer full moon illuminates your 10th house of career and public persona, you’ll be considering how you can better establish a sense of security and emotional fulfillment in your work. For you, your job must feel like a home away from home in order for you to feel satisfied, and you’ll have a better idea of how to achieve this. You may be due for a change in your career field, or you could be gaining notoriety for your efforts. You care about your job, and the effort you put in deserves some attention.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 21 - Nov. 22)

During the Cancer full moon, you’ll be finding familiarity through concepts, beliefs, or places outside of your normal routine. You’ll be made aware of any outlooks or spiritual practices that offer you a sense of security. While these ways of life may contradict the lifestyle you’re used to, you’ll find plenty of comfort through them. Allow yourself to venture outside of your comfort zone, Scorpio. You may find that this perspective welcomes you with open arms.

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22 - Dec. 19)

On Dec. 26, the Cancer full moon directs your attention toward your shared resources, obligations, and emotional entanglements. You may be offering support to a loved one, or taking a closer look at the responsibilities that are currently on your plate. It’s important not to run yourself dry, Sagittarius — even if it is for the sake of others. If you do lend a helping hand to someone, make sure that there’s sufficient boundaries in place.

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 19 - Jan. 20)

Your romantic relationships will be your primary focus as the Cancer full moon illuminates your seventh house. During this lunation, you’ll be focusing more on the support that comes from other people, rather than by yourself. It’s not always easy for you to rely on your loved ones, but you’ll be longing for a sense of familiarity through your most intimate connections with others.

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 20 - Feb. 19)

As the Cancer full moon takes place on Dec. 26, you’ll be focusing your attention on your daily habits and rituals. If you’ve been neglecting your health or well-being in any way, now’s the time to check in with your body, Aquarius. Are you in need of a routines that better supports your desire for ebb and flow on a daily basis? If so, this full moon is the perfect opportunity for a reset. Swap out any regimens that aren’t led by intuition. Your body knows best.

Pisces Zodiac Signs (Feb. 20 - March 20)

On Dec. 26, the Cancer full moon will illuminate your fifth house of passion, creative endeavors, and romantic affairs. You’ll find pleasure in hobbies that make you feel comforted and emotionally satisfied. You may feel prompted to play a game you used to love as a kid, or watch your favorite Christmas movie from childhood. Either way, this full moon will have you feeling nostalgic and inspired.