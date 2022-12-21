With Capricorn season now in full swing, you’re probably feeling an overwhelming sense of pressure to succeed, and for good reason. Capricorn is the sign of the zodiac that prioritizes self-limitation and conservatism in order to reach a goal — and while that may sound like a lot of work and not enough play, this strategy is certain to help you achieve whatever you put your mind to. As the year winds down, Capricorn season couldn’t happen at a better time: It’s a reminder that in order to get to where you want to be in life, you have to welcome duty and responsibility with open arms, and the December 2022 new moon is encouraging every sign to rise to the challenge.

On Dec. 23, the sun and moon are conjoining at 1 degree of Capricorn, inviting everyone to embrace newfound rules and structures. While doing things by the book isn’t always exciting, it guarantees success — and the new moon in this cardinal, earth sign is encouraging everyone to tighten the reins in order to achieve goals. However, since the moon is considered to be weakly placed or in detriment in Capricorn, emotional impulses are likely to be met with resistance during this time. So while it may not be an ideal period to openly express your feelings, you’ll be able to make decisions with a clear, logical head instead of an irrational one. However, since this new moon will be forming a square to Jupiter in Aries, there’s bound to be a point of conflict between compulsive action and vigilance, challenging each sign to make on-the-spot decisions.

Here’s how every zodiac sign will be affected by the December new moon:

Aries (March 20 - April 19)

Guess what, Aries — you’ll be booked and very busy during the December new moon, but you’ll likely have so many pursuits on the agenda that you’ll be uncertain of where to start. Taking place in your 10th house of career and public image, this new moon is opening up opportunities for a fresh start in your professional world. As an over-achiever in this area, you’re always eager to take on new levels of responsibility, and Dec. 23 is the perfect time to do so. Just be mindful of overdoing it — you don’t want to take on so many projects that you end up overwhelmed with obligations.

Taurus (April 19 - May 20)

On Dec. 23, you’ll be invited to embrace practical, realistic new beginnings within your current belief systems. As a fellow earth sign, it’s important for your personal philosophies to be rooted in reality, and this moon is the perfect time to explore new, but still traditional, horizons that allow you to broaden your mind. Whether this looks like embarking on a disciplined spiritual practice or enrolling in a vision board workshop, you’ll be feeling motivated to reach for the sky on this day.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

Your boundaries within your intimate relationships are experiencing new beginnings during the Capricorn new moon, and while this event may lead to some uncomfortable conversations, you’ll be relieved that they finally took place. On Dec. 23, you’ll be encouraged to set some realistic, effective ground rules within your connections with other people, so that you don’t have to continue to feel weighed down by their burdens. While being a source of support is something you enjoy, you can’t always come to everyone else’s rescue — and this lunar event is the perfect time to practice saying no. Trust me, your relationships will benefit from this boundary in the long-run.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

On Dec. 23, the sun and moon (aka, your chart ruler) will come together to bring new, realistic beginnings to your romantic relationships and partnerships. As the ultimate caretaker of the zodiac, it’s important for you to have healthy boundaries within your connections so you don’t end up feeling resentful or taken advantage of, and this new moon is the perfect time to initiate relationships that are supportive of this boundary. Whether you’re going on a first date or engaging in a conversation about the structures and limits of your dynamic with a loved one, today is the perfect day to lay out clear, logical rules in your relationships.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21)

As your chart ruler (the sun) and the moon conjoin in Capricorn on Dec. 23, you’ll be invited to usher in practical and restrictive rules and structures within your daily habits and routines. You’re someone who benefits from a strict schedule, and today is the perfect time to get back on track. Whether you’re training for a marathon or simply want to get up earlier each day, this new moon is an ideal time to implement some new practices. Just be sure to be gentle with yourself if you don’t succeed immediately —you’re a human being, not a machine.

Virgo (Aug. 21 - Sept. 22)

During the Capricorn new moon, you’ll eager to embrace new creative pursuits and endeavors that still allow you to exercise discipline and structure. As a fellow earth sign, your idea of fun is more on the modest side, but that doesn’t mean you don’t know how to enjoy yourself. While you may not be someone who completely lets loose, this new moon is the perfect time to engage in activities slightly outside of your normal routine. Attend a movie date with your significant other, or build a gingerbread house — anything that allows you to enjoy yourself, while still being productive.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21)

On Dec. 23, the new moon will bring practical, structured new beginnings into your fourth house of home and family. You tend to take on the responsible role within your household, and this new moon is inviting you to tackle newfound duties and obligations. Whether you’re hosting a Christmas party at your house and have a never-ending to-do list to tackle, or you’re house sitting for a friend, you’ll definitely have your hands full. You’re someone who doesn’t like to let other people down, which can cause you to over-achieve — so try not to take on too many burdens on this day.

Scorpio (Oct. 21 - Nov. 22)

Your thoughts, ideas, and perspectives will experience a fresh start during the December new moon, encouraging you to speak your mind in a way that’s practical and realistic. You tend to prioritize logic and effective communication, and on this day, you’ll be feeling called to use your voice in new ways. You may also feel called to deepen your understanding about a topic or field of study through reading a new book or tuning in to a new podcast. Whatever you’re up to, it’s bound to have your wheels turning.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

During the Capricorn new moon, you’ll be called to prioritize newfound discipline and structures regarding your money and resources. This is the one area of life that you approach with caution, and on this day, you’ll be feeling eager to implement some ground rules. It’s a great day to put yourself on a budget or organize your current finances in a way that’s practical and organized. If you have any financial goals you’re working towards, this new moon serves as a perfect jumping off point.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 19)

It’s your season, Capricorn, which means you’re undoubtedly putting even more pressure on yourself than usual. During the December new moon, you’ll be eager to embark on a new beginning regarding your personal identity. It’s a great day to set new goals for yourself, or tighten the rope on self-discipline if you’ve been lacking it (odds are you haven’t been, though). You thrive the most when you operate from a place of restriction, and this new moon is a great time to set some new rules and boundaries for yourself. Just try not to be overly self-critical.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 21)

As the Saturn-ruled air sign of the zodiac, you’re someone who thoroughly enjoys discipline, caution, and following the rules, and the December new moon is the perfect time for you to set some new boundaries for yourself. Taking place in your 12th house of introspection and mental health, this new moon is a great time to embark on new habits that center restraint and limitations: You’ve always benefitted from forcing yourself to be uncomfortable in order to succeed. On this day, it’ll be much easier for you to say no to anything not in your best interest, so be sure to take advantage of this.

Pisces (Feb. 21 - March 20)

On Dec. 23, the sun and moon will conjoin in your 11th house of friends and social groups, inviting you to set some new boundaries in this area. You’re the friend others come to for a reality check, and while you’re always eager to help, today’s a good time to consider how you can influence the people around you to embrace rules and structures. Whether this looks like offering advice or shifting your role in someone else’s life, it’ll be easier for you to hold others accountable on this day. Just try not to come off too harsh — tough love is necessary, but delivery makes all the difference.