If you’re a lover of astrology, then you’ve probably heard all about the powerful, pivotal, and unpredictable energy of an eclipse. This is when a new moon or a full moon takes place right next to the lunar nodes, which are the points in the sky that are meant to direct you toward your inevitable destiny. When an eclipse takes place, it has the ability to rearrange your life so that you’re in a better position to reach your fullest potential. However, not every eclipse will be a life-changing experience, and if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the December 2021 new moon solar eclipse the least — Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn — then you might not feel like the experience lives up to its dramatic reputation.

The reasons cardinal signs may not feel the intense impact of the eclipse because it takes place in their cadent houses (i.e. the third house of intellect, the sixth house of routine, the ninth house of wisdom, and the 12th house of the subconscious). The typical birth chart is divided into 12 houses and each house represents a different area of life. As a general rule, the cadent houses don’t hold as much weight compared to the other houses, because they tend to describe the way something is processed or communicated, giving them a more subjective essence rather than an objective one.

The upcoming solar eclipse takes place at 12 degrees Sagittarius on Dec. 4 at 2:43 a.m. ET. Even though cardinal signs may be dodging the full extent of this eclipse, it could help them change their mind, learn something new, or embrace a deeper connection. Here’s why:

Aries: You May Be On The Verge Of A Spiritual Awakening

Sometimes, spontaneous opportunities land in your lap and you’re not sure where they’ll lead you. Lo and behold, that unexpected experience often turns out to be incredibly rewarding. It may have even led you toward a spiritual awakening. The upcoming solar eclipse has the power to help you see something from a new perspective, which can both challenge and strengthen your faith in whatever it is you believe in. Embrace an open mind.

Cancer: You’re Learning How To Improve Your Sense Of Routine

The surest way to see results is to cultivate a routine that brings out the best in you. If you want to accomplish something, it’s best to commit to it every day, even if you’re simply just practicing. If you want to be healthier, you need to embrace healthy habits all the time rather than just sometimes. If you want to become better at something, you need to work on that thing as often as you can. Let this eclipse inspire you to do just that.

Libra: You’re Using Your Voice In An Exciting New Way

If you’re keeping all your ideas to yourself, you’re only seeing one layer of what those ideas are capable of becoming. This solar eclipse will encourage you to speak up when you have something important to say and to listen to others when they have important information to give you. Ideas have a way of gaining strength as they’re being bounced back and forth. Let this eclipse encourage you to start some mind-blowing conversations.

Capricorn: You’re Looking Inward And Embracing Forgiveness

This upcoming solar eclipse could make you feel more connected to your dreamworld rather than the “real” world. It’s encouraging you to look within and identify how you really feel at this point in your life. What are you still carrying? What secrets are you still keeping? What do you say to yourself when you’re alone? This eclipse may help you come to terms with what you’re no longer responsible for holding onto, helping you forgive and let go.