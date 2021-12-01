The 28-day lunar cycle is all about the process of growth, release, and renewal. It begins with a new moon, giving you a fresh slate as you embark on your next journey. As the moon waxes, that journey begins to take shape as your experiences continue to accumulate. By the time the full moon takes place, the lunar cycle has reached its climax, leaving you with a revelation or maybe even a reward. Then, the moon starts to wane, helping you embrace the process of letting go and starting all over again. However, not even the lunar cycle is as predictable as you might think. As you learn more about the spiritual meaning of the December 2021 new moon solar eclipse, you may feel reminded that even the most reliable circumstances can change when you least expect it.

Roughly every six months, the new moon and the full moon you’ve come to rely on are each replaced by something far more intense: an eclipse. This beautiful, yet ominous cosmic phenomenon has the power to evoke unexpected changes that can alter the course of your life. The reason an eclipse carries such magnitude is because it takes place when a new moon or a full moon activate the North Node or the South Node. These lunar nodes describe your ultimate destiny and reflect the destination you’ve been moving toward. To put it simply, the North Node describes what you came into this life to learn while the South Node reflects what you were born already knowing.

Sometimes, an eclipse can change your life so quickly and so immensely that you don’t know what hit you. Fortunately, you can rest assured that an eclipse always brings you closer to what was always meant for you. Try to trust in the process, no matter how mysterious it may seem.

Giulio Ercolani/Stocktrek Images/Stocktrek Images/Getty Images

The Solar Eclipse In Sagittarius Takes Place On Dec. 4 2:43 a.m. ET

The upcoming solar eclipse takes place in open-minded, free-spirited, and spontaneous Sagittarius at 12 degrees. Because Sagittarius is concerned with the journey rather than the destination, this solar eclipse may encourage you to embark on an adventure that shows you something you’ve never seen before. Sagittarius is a zodiac sign that cares more about accumulating life experiences than it does about making money or establishing prestige, which makes this solar eclipse one that may push you out of your comfort zone. Sagittarius is well aware that there’s so much you have yet to explore.

However, this solar eclipse may also give you answers to some of the questions you’ve been asking. After all, it’s been two years since the eclipses began to take place on the Gemini-Sagittarius axis, which launched a chapter of your life that’s based on learning, communicating, and redirecting your perspective. Because this upcoming solar eclipse is the last eclipse to occur in either of these zodiac signs, it may leave you feeling like you’re coming to the end of a long journey. Look to the houses in your birth chart that are ruled by both Gemini and Sagittarius to understand more about how these eclipses have been affecting you over the past two years. Once this solar eclipse has officially wrapped up, you may walk away with a powerful conclusion about something in your life.

If you were born with your sun, moon, or rising sign in Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, or Pisces — especially if it’s within 7 to 17 degrees — this solar eclipse will likely have an even more profound impact on you. Let it lead you where it needs to lead you.