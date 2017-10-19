There’s no better place to show off your bestie than social media, especially on their birthday. If you don’t already have a separate stan account for them, then you’ll want to flood your feed with photos of your adventures, text messages, and past birthday celebrations together. While you can easily put this #content into a big photo dump, making several posts will let you share the best memories you’ve had with your BFF and use all of your favorite birthday captions for best friends.

Some birthday captions for best friend posts are funny, while others are more sentimental and may make your BFF want to comment, “Sheesh!” Since your friendship is jam-packed with inside jokes and heart-to-heart conversations, it’s essential that you have both types chilling in a note on your phone. That way you can highlight all the greatest parts of your friendship, which is the greatest gift anyone could ever receive. (The matching bracelet your bestie gives you on your birthday will be a close second.)

You can chat about your sleepovers and beach trips, or the Snapchat filters you’ve both come to know and love. You can get nostalgic over the time you dressed up in matching HSMTMTS costumes for Halloween, or watched a sunset on the rooftop of their apartment building. Here are a bunch of birthday captions for best friend posts that’ll let your bestie know you love them unconditionally and forever, just in case you’re coming up short.