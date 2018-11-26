40 Captions For Xmas Light Pics That'll Leave A Little Sparkle On Your Feed

It's Christmastime once again, which can only mean one thing for your home: It's time to break out the cozy Christmas lights. While untangling your wires every year may be a mess, it’s totally worth it once you’ve wrapped your lights around your tree. It’s such a sight to see that you’ll immediately want to snap some pictures for the ‘Gram, so be armed with clever captions for Christmas lights to keep your feed shining bright like a diamond (or like the top of your Christmas tree).

There's something about seeing Christmas lights that can bring up feelings of nostalgia. It’s the same way Halloween doesn't feel complete without a pumpkin carving, and Thanksgiving isn't Thanksgiving until you trace your hand on a piece of paper and call it a turkey. You don’t truly feel the holiday spirit until your lights are strung up in December. The same could be said about your Instagram posts. They just feel incomplete without a proper caption, and Christmas lights quotes are the best way to go this time of year.

Even if you’re just trying to come up with the right words to pair with your family photo in front of the tree or selfies of you in front of your town’s holiday light display, a few Christmas light quotes will do. You could even document all your holiday festivities of decorating your home, watching classic movies, and taking a walk in the neighborhood to check out the rest of the holiday lights in town by posting a Christmas photo dump. To go along with all your sparkling selfies and Boomerang pics, you need these 40 Christmas lighting quotes. Of course, if you haven’t put up your tree yet, that should be the first thing on your list to do. As you unpack your favorite ornaments, sort through your favorite Christmas lights captions to make both assembling your tree and IG post that much easier.

"Dream big, sparkle more, shine bright." "Christmas is too sparkly… said no one ever." "Don't get your tinsel in a tangle." "Where the treetops glisten." — Bing Crosby, "White Christmas" "All the jingle ladies." "Leave a little sparkle wherever you go." "'Tis the season to sparkle." "Decking the halls in sparkles." "Glitter is the new black." "There's room for everyone on the nice list." — Buddy the Elf, Elf "Sleighed it." "All is calm, all is bright." — Bing Crosby, "Silent Night" "Fairy lights on winter nights." "Merry everything and a happy always." "She who leaves a trail of glitter is never forgotten." "May you never be too grown up to search the skies on Christmas Eve." "Have yourself a merry little Christmas." — Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane, "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" "When in doubt, add more sparkle." "'Tis the season to be cheesin'." "Seeing is believing, but sometimes the most real things in the world are the things we can’t see." — The Conductor, The Polar Express "Me every day: Slay. Me in December: Sleigh." "Up to snow good." "The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear." — Buddy the Elf, Elf "All the lights are shining so brightly everywhere." — Mariah Carey, "All I Want For Christmas Is You" "Oh Christmas lights keep shining on." — Coldplay, "Christmas Lights" "All of the lights." — Kanye West, "All Of The Lights" "Walking in a winter wonderland." — Felix Bernard, "Winter Wonderland" "It's the most wonderful time of the year." — Andy Williams, "It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year" "And as any child can tell you, there's a certain magic that comes with the very first snow, especially when it falls on the day before Christmas." — Narrator, Frosty the Snowman "Christmas will always be as long as we stand heart to heart and hand in hand." — Dr. Seuss “Things are getting lit AF.” “Watts up?” “In my heart is a Christmas tree farm, where the people would come to dance under sparkling lights.” — Taylor Swift, “Christmas Tree Farm” “Just like Christmas lights, when one of us goes out, all of us go out.” “Have a de-light-ful Christmas.” “It’s the holiday season, so let’s get lit.” “The definition of keeping things merry and bright.” “You light up my life.” — Joseph Brooks, “You Light Up My Life” “I love the holiday season a watt.” “Look at the lights, twinkling bright.” — Jonas Brothers, “Like It’s Christmas”