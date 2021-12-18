Christmas is only days away, and it’s gifting us with one of the most significant astrological forecasts of 2021. As everyone finalizes wrapping presents, Venus — the planet of love and unity — will be slowing down in the sky at the same time, stationing retrograde in Capricorn a mere six days before the biggest holiday of the year. Retrogrades tend to affect each zodiac sign in a different area of each individual’s birth chart — and some tend to feel the effects more than others — but luckily, Christmas 2021 will be the best for these three zodiac signs: Taurus, Virgo, and Pisces.

In Capricorn, Venus seeks to establish security and productivity in its connection. Venus is looking for relationships that make sense, and also partnerships that support the goals and aspirations that come along with this cardinal earth sign. Since Venus will be retrograde and conjoining Pluto — planet of transformation — on Dec. 25 (aka Christmas Day), this retrograde will definitely be kicking up some intense changes to how each zodiac sign experiences connection. Out of everyone, though, Taurus, Virgo, and Pisces will likely have the best experience with Venus conjoining Pluto. Here’s how they each will be affected:

Riska/E+/Getty Images

Taurus

Since Venus is your chart ruler, this retrograde will be particularly significant for you, but not necessarily in a challenging sense. With Venus in a fellow earth sign, this retrograde will likely prompt you to reevaluate how you achieve comfort and stability as it pertains to your ninth house of travel, spirituality, and higher wisdom. As Venus conjoins Pluto on Dec. 25, you’ll likely experience some sort of personal transformation, asking that you consider how you’ve been actively supporting your belief systems. Considering you’re someone who tends to cling to security, even if you’re being prompted to evolve, this retrograde and conjunction to Pluto is exactly what you need to carry you into the new year. Once Venus stations direct on Jan. 30, 2022, you’ll feel renewed and refreshed, and ready for the year ahead.

Virgo

As the detail-oriented, productive sign of the zodiac, topics surrounding love, pleasure, and unity aren’t always the first things on your to-do list, but Christmastime is asking that you reconsider your relationship to these topics as Venus retrograde conjoins Pluto in Capricorn in your fifth house of creativity and romance. You tend to exert a lot of self-discipline in this area of your chart (considering you’ve got a Saturn-ruled fifth house), but this season is prompting you to let your hair down a little bit. You’ve been working incredibly hard all year long, and this holiday is the perfect time for you to kick your feet up and have a little bit of fun. Whether you’re embarking on a playful new romantic endeavor or working on a new passion project, this energy is giving you exactly what you need: a chance to reconnect with your desire for intimacy and connection.

Pisces

As Venus retrograde conjoins with Pluto in your 11th house of friends and social groups on Dec. 25, you’ll be prompted to reevaluate how you connect with the people around you. Since your 11th house is ruled by Capricorn, you take your friendships incredibly seriously, and on Christmas, you’ll experience some sort of transformative experience in these dynamics. Whether you’re reconnecting with old friends or stepping into a period of making completely new connections, your expansive, idealistic nature is easily supported by these changes. You need to be surrounded by people who support and uplift you, and this retrograde is reminding you of that, loud and clear.