Grab your microphone and start your vocal warm-ups, because we are officially heading back to Camp Rock. While we’ll always love our OG faves Mitchie Torres (Demi Lovato) and Shane Gray (Joe Jonas), a whole new generation of campers — including Sage (Liamani Segura) and Fletch (Malachi Barton) — are stepping into the spotlight to become the next Connect 3.

Disney’s Camp Rock 3 — which premieres tonight on Disney Channel and drops on Disney+ tomorrow, Aug. 14 — is full of nostalgia and Easter eggs, making it a must-watch for fans of the original franchise. To level up your cozy movie night at home, there’s no better time to pick up some Camp Rock 3 snacks.

When you think of camp and bonfires, the first thing that comes to mind is a classic s'more. It just wouldn’t be summer without the taste of roasted marshmallows, melted chocolate, and graham crackers — and Camp Rock 3 really understood the assignment with its foodie collabs.

Below, you’ll find Elite Daily’s honest reviews of the s’mores-infused Camp Rock 3 menus from La La Land Kind Cafe, Carvel, and Max Sweets. From caffeinated sips to frozen desserts, we tried every limited-edition treat to find out what’s worth chowing down on as you reunite with old friends and make new ones.

La La Land’s S’mores Lattes

Now through Aug. 16, fans can order a Camp Rock S’mores Latte at all La La Land Kind Cafes in Texas, California, Arizona, and Tennessee. The themed sip can be ordered with either espresso or matcha, and comes with vanilla, torched marshmallow fluff, mocha drizzle, and graham crackers on top. I prefer the matcha over the espresso, because it really delivers on the s’mores taste, but both drinks are delicious and not too sweet. You do want to eat your graham crackers ASAP, though, since those will get soggy if you wait.

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If you happen to stop by the locations at Bell Avenue in Dallas, Kierland Commons in Scottsdale, W 3rd Street in L.A., or 12 South in Nashville, you will get the full camp experience with photo ops and themed decor. I went to the Los Angeles cafe, and got to take pictures in a photo booth and on the Camp Rock 3 bus (seen in the movie). The new cast also stopped by to help serve some of the sips as temp baristas.

5-word review: “I want s’more coffee runs.”

Carvel’s Campfire Treats

Technically, the ice cream franchise’s campfire-themed menu is officially available through Nov. 9, but the Camp Rock 3 chocolate medallions served on top of each item are only around while supplies last, so get ‘em while you can.

I’m not exactly a chocolate girlie, but I honestly cannot stop talking about Carvel’s latest lineup. The S’mores scooped ice cream and S’mores Sundae Dasher are both delectable with their graham cracker toppings and fudge ribbons; the latter comes with whipped cream and fudge drizzle, which I could not get enough of.

Carvel

Then there’s the Toasted Marshmallow Flying Saucer. It may look like a traditional ice cream sandwich with vanilla ice cream nestled in between two chocolatey wafers — but it’s actually toasted marshmallow soft serve, which you could also get on its own. I plan to do exactly that. Often.

5-word review: “Marshmallow magic in every bite.”

Max Sweets’ Honey Marshmallows

I was lucky enough to attend the Camp Rock 3 premiere at the Walt Disney Studios on Aug. 10, and at the after-party, I tried Max Sweets’ marshmallows. For a limited time, the Vanilla Honey flavor in regular and mini size comes in Camp Rock 3 packaging, and it’s a perfect team-up. What makes Max Sweets so special is each marshmallow is naturally sweetened with honey, and made with collagen so there’s 24 grams of protein in each bag.

What I loved most about the mini marshmallows is their snackable size and how soft they are. They also have a delicious honey flavor. At the premiere, you could try different s’mores and baked goods made with these marshmallows, and the cookies were a hit among my friends. I was more of a fan of the traditional s’mores with a cookies and cream candy bar.

5-word review: “Perfect for snacking or baking.”