30 Butter Board Captions For When Your Spread Churns You On
A butter board? You bread my mind.
If you’re hooked on food TikTok, chances are you’re all over the new butter board trend. It’s basically a charcuterie board, but with an array of different kinds of flavored butter for spreading and dunking your cares away. You can get creative and lay out a bunch of options to butter up your friends at Friendsgiving, complete with rustic crusty bread and salty crackers to makes your butter board udder-ly Instagrammable. The possibilities are endless, so show off your version of the viral trend on your feed with a funny butter board caption for when your spread churns you on.
Now that it’s fall, there’s nothing better than hosting a dinner party with your butter-halves and making cozy pumpkin soup or fancy and festive cocktails. Butter boards are the perfect appetizer because, well, butter makes everyone happy. You can even go dairy-free with vegan butter board recipes to include everyone in your butter board era. Not only will it taste heavenly, it’ll look gorgeous too, so make sure to snap a glamour shot before your besties dig into the creamy goodness. Spread love and butter on your feed with one of these funny butter board Instagram captions, quotes, and puns.
- “I can’t believe I’m not butter.”
- “You’re my butter half.”
- “With enough butter, everything gets better.”
- “Butter is my therapy.”
- “Did someone say butter?”
- “I’ll have my butter with a side of butter.”
- “Butter board, better mood.”
- “I can’t stop spreading jokes about butter. I’m on a roll now.”
- “‘That’s too much butter’ said no one ever.”
- “Is there anything better than butter?”
- “Spread love and butter.”
- “A butter palette for your palate.”
- “We’re butter together!”
- “A small margarine of error.”
- “If I'm butter, then he's a hot knife.” – Fiona Apple, “Hot Knife”
- “Butter me up.”
- “Did you hear the rumor about butter? Well, I’m not going to spread it.”
- “You butter back off!”
- “Some-butter loves you.”
- “You churn me on.”
- “Smooth like butter, pull you in like no other.” – BTS, “Butter”
- “Truth or dairy?”
- “In my butter board era.”
- “My joke about butter was so long, I was thinking about shortening it.”
- “Slippery when buttered!”
- “I’ve got butter-flies in my belly.”
- “Bigger. Better. Butter.”
- “This is how we do butter and toast.”
- “Is butter a carb?” – Mean Girls