If you’re hooked on food TikTok, chances are you’re all over the new butter board trend. It’s basically a charcuterie board, but with an array of different kinds of flavored butter for spreading and dunking your cares away. You can get creative and lay out a bunch of options to butter up your friends at Friendsgiving, complete with rustic crusty bread and salty crackers to makes your butter board udder-ly Instagrammable. The possibilities are endless, so show off your version of the viral trend on your feed with a funny butter board caption for when your spread churns you on.

Now that it’s fall, there’s nothing better than hosting a dinner party with your butter-halves and making cozy pumpkin soup or fancy and festive cocktails. Butter boards are the perfect appetizer because, well, butter makes everyone happy. You can even go dairy-free with vegan butter board recipes to include everyone in your butter board era. Not only will it taste heavenly, it’ll look gorgeous too, so make sure to snap a glamour shot before your besties dig into the creamy goodness. Spread love and butter on your feed with one of these funny butter board Instagram captions, quotes, and puns.

