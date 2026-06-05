Attention, ARMY: Your snack drawer is about to get a major upgrade thanks to BTS' new collaboration with OREO. These limited-edition cookies honor the iconic heritage of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook’s Korean roots with a warm, comforting hotteok brown sugar pancake flavor.

“For OREO to be the first snacking brand we’ve collaborated with globally is a huge honor,” BTS shared in a statement. “We ate them as kids, we eat them in the studio, and now OREO is helping us share a taste of home with the world.” TBH, these purple BTS cookies are like love letters to the fandom. They don't just taste like one of the K-pop band’s all-time favorite snacks, but the designs are majorly inspired by their loyal fanbase.

To celebrate BTS’ 13th anniversary on June 13, each pack of OREOs features 13 different designs. You can hunt for special messages from the band like “our universe” and “our biggest voice.” There’s also a super cute cookie with BTS’ light stick, the ARMY Bomb, printed on the back, and another with all seven member names arranged in a circle.

The BTS OREO officially hits retailers starting June 8, but you already know they'll only be around while supplies last. In true ARMY fashion, fans are already spotting packs early in their local Costco and grocery stores.

OREO

Before you go on your own cookie quest, keep reading for my honest review of the BTS brown sugar pancake OREOs to see if they’re actually worth the hype.

The BTS OREOs Are FYA 🔥

I’ve tried some really unique OREO flavors over the years — like Selena Gomez’s horchata-inspired cookies — and nothing can compare to the OG. However, the BTS OREOs are a close second. I love the flavor combo of chocolate and vanilla, and the all-new brown sugar pancake creme works so well with the vanilla OREO wafer. It truly tastes like a Korean hotteok, complete with that perfect brown sugar crunch.

I couldn’t stop eating my pack, which was a problem because I wanted to savor every single bite since these cookies are so rare. In addition to a perfectly executed taste, I have to give props to OREO for creating a cookie that was made for ARMY to enjoy. The messages from BTS are adorable, and the first-ever purple wafer is the perfect borahae shade.

TL;DR

It’s both delicious and Insta-worthy, which is everything I’m looking for as a foodie. My only complaint is that I wish the drop was available longer, so I didn’t feel so bad about eating them all in one sitting.

Rating: 4.9/5