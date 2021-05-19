BLACKPINK's Zodiac Signs Describe Each Member's Personality So Well

If you're a serious K-Pop enthusiast, then BLACKPINK is definitely in your area — or at least on your musical playlist. Not only are you the biggest BLINK in your friend group, you're also probably getting to know each member of the foursome and constantly learning about what makes each of them unique. You may have even decided which of the four members is your favorite. However, in order to truly take your love of BLACKPINK to the top, you need to know each member's zodiac sign. After all, your zodiac sign can say so much about who you are, how you're perceived, and what type of person you're going to become. BLACKPINK's zodiac signs describe each member's individual personality to a T, so why not get to know them the way the stars see them?

In essence, astrology reflects what the planets were doing at the moment of your birth. Each planet (such as the sun, moon, Mercury, Venus, and Mars) represents a different aspect of your personality, and you can study your birth chart endlessly to delve into the deeper aspects of who you are. However, when it comes to BLACKPINK, I will only be talking about their sun signs; in astrology, your sun sign reflects your character, your ego, and your identity. If you think you know everything there is to know about BLACKPINK already, wait until you see what the stars have to say about them.

Jennie: Capricorn (January 16, 1996)

Jennie's life story proves what a Capricorn she is. From ages 10 to 15, Jennie lived in New Zealand by herself to attend boarding school, which made her incredibly resilient and strong. Capricorns are known for being impenetrable and invincible, and sometimes, Capricorns are forced to grow up a little faster than other zodiac signs. In fact, her first single, "Solo," is all about taking care of yourself and standing on your own two feet. Capricorns are also known for being masters of their trade, and the fact that Jennie is such an esteemed rapper in BLACKPINK just reflects how indispensable she is to the whole group.

Lisa: Aries (March 27, 1997)

No other sign in the zodiac has more stamina than an Aries, and Lisa proves that with flying colors. She's often known for being the most enthusiastic and mischievous member of BLACKPINK. (Seriously, this fan compilation video is proof of how wild and fun she is.) She provides a sense of humor to the bunch that can only be supplied by an Aries. Being the first sign in the zodiac, Aries have a way of attracting so much attention with their loud and exciting qualities. The fact that Lisa is always radiating a spunky and high energy personality is proof that she more than fits the bill.

Rosé: Aquarius (February 11, 1997)

Rosé is an Aquarius, someone who cherishes their hopes and dreams like precious jewels. In the BLACKPINK documentary Light Up The Sky, she talks about how music has always been her passion and never had any doubt that being a musician was what she wanted to do. That sounds exactly like what an Aquarius would know about themself. Plus, Aquarians are known for being amazing humanitarians, and Rosé exemplifies that with her constant support of the LGBTQ+ community. If someone is experiencing bigotry or discrimination, an Aquarius will always step up to defend them, and Rosé proves that.

Jisoo: Capricorn (January 3, 1995)

Jisoo is someone who's always had high goals for herself. She's hardworking, ambitious, and she exemplifies the characteristics of a Capricorn perfectly. Capricorns can be thought of as the "boss" of astrology, as they make the greatest leaders. Jisoo is often considered the big sister of the group who takes care of all the other girls. (I mean, check out this fan compilation video of Jisoo being such a caretaker to her bandmates.) She's also the lead vocalist of the band. To top it all off, she's also the oldest member, and Capricorns are known for being mature and responsible people you can look up to.