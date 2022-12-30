With the Corn Kid, the Trickster voice effect, and everything in between, TikTok provided so many reasons to keep scrolling through the FYP this year — even when you really needed to get off the app. As the year comes to a close, you might be feeling a little nostalgic for all the TikTok trends that shaped 2022, or you may be having a hard time remembering what the app looked like back in the beginning of the year. But don’t worry, because once you check out 12 of the best TikTok moments from 2022, the memories (and the laughs) will come rushing back.

It seems like every other day there’s a new video that goes viral on TikTok, which makes it hard to keep track of the trends, sounds, and dances that defined 2022. Thankfully, TikTok released its annual Year On TikTok report on Dec. 6 to remind you of all the most unforgettable highlights and meme-able highlights of the year, from Drew Barrymore laughing in the rain, to Squishy the Chipmunk’s return from hibernation. The report also breaks down the top 10 songs you couldn’t escape from, though you probably don’t need a refresher in that department — those songs will be stuck in your head for years to come.

With so many TikTok “eras” worth celebrating from just one year, it’s time to take a walk down FYP lane and look back at all the best filters, sounds, and videos the app had to offer in 2022.

“OK I like it, Picasso” TikTok user @itsreefa started the year off strong with the hilarious “OK I like it, Picasso” sound in January 2022. The sound ranked at #5 on the list of U.S. trends on the Year On TikTok round-up, which isn’t bad considering the sound went viral nearly 12 months ago.

Renaissance Eyes Filter TikTok/@nobosart If you feel like you were born in the wrong generation, you’re probably no stranger to the Renaissance eyes filter. In case you need a refresher, the filter, which took the app by storm in February 2022, takes your eyes and places them over classic Renaissance paintings. Some people used the filter solely for aesthetic purposes, while others, like @chezkagomez_, had some 14th century fun.

“My Money Don’t Jiggle Jiggle” TikTok/@dukeandjones One of the TikTok tunes you couldn’t get out of your head this year debuted on the app in March 2022, when TikToker @dukeandjones remixed Louis Theroux’s impromptu rap from his appearance on Chicken Shop Date earlier this year. But despite the song’s undeniable catchiness, it’s probably best if Theroux sticks to documentaries.

Rotoscope Filter TikTok/@seandarko No, this trend wasn’t a dream — the Rotoscope filter took over your TikTok feed in April 2022 with the equally-fun song “In My Mind” by Never Dull feat. Crystal Waters. The colorful animation makes every room feel like a dance floor, while making you feel like you’re in an iPod commercial from the earlu aughts.

Horace Filter TikTok/@tina_042 Horace is just a little guy who likes to dance to “Feel No Ways” by Drake and have a good time. Everyone needs a Horace in their life, which is probably why the little weirdo was all over your FYP in June 2022.

“It’s Corn!” TikTok/@schmoyoho August 2022 was all about corn — unless you’re Tariq the Corn Kid, in which case every day is about corn. The adorable interview with @recess_therapy on IG went viral for the 7-year old’s love of the “big lump with knobs,” which prompted TikTok musician @schmoyoho to turn the infectious interview into one of the catchiest songs of the year.

“One Thing About Me” Trend TikTok/@luciebfink Ah, yes, the “One Thing About Me” trend, where we all learned too much about each other. Though the Nicki Minaj song that inspired the trend was released in August, it wasn’t until September 2022 that users began remixing the song with their most cringeworthy (and hilarious) stories starting with the prompt “One thing about me is...”.

“Negroni Sbagliato With Prosecco In It” If you learned what a negroni sbagliato with prosecco was this year, you’re not the only one. You might remember an interview with House Of The Dragon stars Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy that went viral in October 2022 where D’Arcy shared their drink of choice with their co-star, and the actor said the six words that had TikTok shook for weeks: “negroni...sbagliato...with prosecco in it.” There’s something about they way they delivered that line that made TikTok fall in love with the actor, and the app just hasn’t been the same since. Perhaps you just couldn’t help but “make the whole place shimmer” after you whipped up the cocktail for yourself.

Voice Changer & Trickster Voice Effect November 2022 was all about the voice changer effect, AKA the Audio Editing feature, and specifically the Trickster voice. Whether you prefer to share your stories in the voice of a scheming cartoon character or with TikTok’s version of Siri, using the feature is always a guaranteed laugh.

Wednesday Dance Challenge TikTok/@nianaguerrero Though Wednesday hit Netflix at the end of November 2022, the hype around the series, and the show-stopping dance featured in Episode 4, has carried over well into December. In true TikTok fashion, users turned the viral moment into a TikTok dance, so don’t be surprised if more than one guest requests Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary” at your NYE party this year.

With so many TikTok moments to choose from, it’s hard to pick one video from each month. Hopefully, these standout viral moments will remind you of all the fun you had on the app in 2022. Here’s to more dueting and stitching in 2023.