These Celebrities Won TikTok’s Teenage Dirtbag Trend

Another day, another TikTok trend. Over the past few months, songs like Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” and Jack Harlow’s “First Class” have inspired catchy dance challenges. Now, the latest track to take over the platform is Wheatus’ 2000 single “Teenage Dirtbag.” Yes, you read that correctly. A 22-year-old song has gone viral.

A sped-up version of the song is scoring videos of celebs showcasing old photos from their days as a “teenage dirtbag.” These videos begin with the person looking at the camera as the end of the first verse plays. Once the song’s chorus kicks in, a slideshow of throwback photos appears on screen to show how much they’ve changed over the years.

As of Aug. 25, over 635,000 videos using Wheatus’ single have been shared on TikTok. In fact, the trend has gotten so big that even celebrities like Lady Gaga, Demi Lovato, Lil Nas X, and Joe Jonas have joined in.

If you’re feeling nostalgic, take a look at the best celebrity takes on the “Teenage Dirtbag” trend below.

01 Demi Lovato Before they returned to their rock roots with her eighth studio album, Holy Fvck, Demi Lovato (who uses both she/her and they/them pronouns) first took on the genre with debut album, Don’t Forget, and its follow-up record, Here We Go Again. To celebrate this full circle moment, the “29” singer shared a series of throwback photos from their early rock days on Disney Channel as part of their take on the “Teenage Dirtbag” challenge.

03 Joe Jonas As for Joe Jonas, he opted to share photos of his early days with the Jonas Brothers and when he starred as Shane Gray on the Disney Channel Original Film’s Camp Rock. Oh, he also ended his TikTok by posting a random photo of his older brother, Kevin Jonas.

04 Halsey “Doing this trend as an OG Tumblr girlie. Sorry but it’s over,” Halsey captioned their video, which featured photos of the singer with blue hair from their Badlands era.

05 Julia Fox Doing headstands on the subway and getting tattoos are just some of the things Julia Fox got up to years ago.

06 Christina Aguilera Christina Aguilera took the opportunity to flaunt some of her most iconic photoshoots during her iconic era of platinum blonde hair with black streaks. “I’m just an OG #teenagedirtbag baby 🖤,” Aguilera captioned her video.

07 Gwen Stefani Of course, for her “Teenage Dirtbag” challenge, Gwen Stefani had to pay homage to her early days as the lead vocalist of No Doubt.

08 Jennifer Garner Nothing about Jennifer Garner’s iteration of the trend said “dirtbag.” Instead, she included photos of herself playing the saxophone, doing ballet, and playing Dorothy in what looked to be a production of The Wizard of Oz.

09 Gabrielle Union In her “Teenage Dirtbag” TikTok, Gabrielle Union gave a glimpse at her high school years when she was a basketball, soccer, and track star. She also posted photos of her experiencing big milestones like graduation and prom.

10 Paris Hilton “So sorry to everyone else but I win this trend 👑💖✨ #Sliving 🔥,” Paris Hilton captioned her TikTok, which featured photos of the star with her sister, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, her bestie Britney Spears, and her The Simple Life co-star, Nicole Richie.

11 Victoria Justice Victoria Justice shared photos from her time on Nickelodeon when she was starring in Zoey 101 and Victorious. “It’s the side bands for me,” she captioned her video.

12 Lady Gaga Before she was a global pop star, Lady Gaga was known as Downtown staple in New York’s party scene. She highlighted several photos from this era in her “Teenage Dirtbag” video. She even included a photo alongside Justin Tranter, lead vocalist of Semi Precious Weapons and songwriter for artists like Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato.

I can’t wait to see which celebrity takes on the “Teenage Dirtbag” trend next.