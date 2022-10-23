In an effort to stay on trend, you’ve probably attempted to make the cocktail that’s taken TikTok by storm: a negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it. It all started when an interview with House Of The Dragon star Emma D’Arcy went viral, and now fans who can’t get enough of the actor’s swoon-worthy pronunciation are working hard to perfect the bitter Italian cocktail at home. If this is your first time trying the drink, you’re not the only one who just found out that the prosecco-filled vermouth cocktail isn't the most ~satisfying~ sip – trust me, I know. All hope is not lost, though, because you can still join in on the trend with one of these drinks like the negroni sbagliato with prosecco for a twist on the cocktail.

Just because it's Emma D’Arcy’s preferred sip of choice doesn’t mean a negroni sbagliato is for everyone. If you had never heard of the drink before the viral clip was posted to TikTok on Oct. 1 (guilty), a negroni sbagliato features the same Campari and vermouth you’d find in a regular negroni, but swaps the gin for splash of prosecco or white wine instead. Sure, it’s not as bitter as a regular negroni, but if you prefer a sweeter sip, it’s not much better, TBH.

It’s believed that the negroni sbagliato only exists because a bartender in Milan mistakenly added prosecco in place of gin. And since the drink itself is a twist on an OG, it only makes sense for fans to put their own spin on the negroni sbagliato to make it fit within their preferences and lifestyle.

Negroni

There’s no better way to switch up your new negroni sbagliato routine than opting for a regular negroni with gin. According to TikToker @craftginclub, you can make the bitter sip at home by adding equal parts gin, sweet vermouth, and Campari into an ice-filled glass before topping it off with an orange peel garnish.

Negroni Bianco

Keep things light and refreshing with a white negroni, or a negroni bianco, which can be made with this recipe from creator @join_jules. All you’ll need is 1 ounce of gin, ¾ of an ounce of Italicus liqueur, 1 ounce of Lillet Blanc, a ½ ounce of Lemoncello, and 2-3 dashes of orange bitters.

Frozen Negroni

If you love a good frozen drink, the frozen negroni might be the hack for you. According to @join_jules, the slushy sip requires blending equal parts gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth, ½ ounces of simple syrup, and 1 juiced orange in a blender with ice to create a thick, creamy version of the Italian cocktail.

Negroni Sbagliato With Cinnamon Brown Sugar Syrup

Now that it’s fall, you’re probably adding a dash of cinnamon to all your coffee orders. Thanks to @join_jules’ negroni sbagliato with cinnamon brown sugar syrup recipe, you can also bring your love of the spice to your evening sip, just by mixing equal parts Campari, sweet vermouth, and prosecco (or sparkling wine) with a ½ ounce of cinnamon brown sugar syrup in an iced glass. It looks like the creator even included a dried orange slice in the mix, too.

Negroni Sbagliato With Prosecco And Soda

TikToker @mary_glover suggests sweetening up your sip with a splash of soda. According to the creator, the bubbly drink can be made with 1 ounce of sweet vermouth, half an ounce of Campari, 4 ounces of prosecco or sparkling white wine, and a splash of soda water.

Aperol Spritz

The Aperol Spritz craze put bitter drinks back on the map, which makes it the perfect alternative to a negroni sbagliato. Creator @join_jules’ go-to Aperol Spritz recipe includes 3 ounces of prosecco, 4 ounces of Aperol, 1 ounce of sparkling water, and an orange slice garnish on top.

Blood Orange Negroni With Prosecco

If you love the citrusy flavor of an Aperol Spritz but still want to keep with the negroni ~theme~, you can always whip up a Blood Orange Negroni with this recipe from @urbanyoungin on TikTok. To make yours, just add a splash of orange bitters and equal parts gin, sweet vermouth, Campari, and blood orange juice to an iced glass before shaking and pouring.

If you want to make Emma D’Arcy really proud, you can even take it one step further and make your sip a blood orange negroni sbagliato by replacing the gin with prosecco.

Emma D’Arcy may have put you onto the negroni sbagliato (with prosecco in it), but now you can customize your version of the sip thanks to these refreshing TikTok takes on the viral cocktail.