Stunning! That’s what you’ll have all your friends saying once you perfect the latest viral cocktail made famous by House Of The Dragon star Emma D’Arcy. Yep, it’s time to make the negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it a happy hour staple, if not only for D’Arcy’s swoon-worthy pronunciation of the Italian cocktail. The drink has been making waves ever since D’Arcy revealed it as their go-to drink in a recent interview, and now thirsty fans are determined to find the perfect recipe. Thankfully, no one does a trend better than TikTok, and once you try these negroni sbagliato with prosecco recipes from the app, you’ll see (and taste!) the drink is totally worth the hype.

You don’t need to have ever heard of a “negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it” to understand why the drink took the internet by storm — as soon as you see the interview, you’ll get it. In the viral clip, which was posted by the official HBO Max TikTok account on Oct. 1, D’Arcy (who plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in the Game Of Thrones prequel series) is asked by their co-star Olivia Cooke (who plays Alicent Hightower) what their drink of choice is. D’Arcy slowly responds to the question with the words that’ve been on everyone’s mouth ever since: “a negroni… sbagliato… with prosecco in it.” Even Cooke was delighted by the answer, calling her co-star’s drink of choice “stunning.”

The order is kind of a mouthful, but somehow it rolls right off the tongue when D’Arcy says it. Maybe that’s why fans are so captivated by the clip, or maybe they just want to know more about the Italian sip. Either way, there’s no denying that the new cocktail trend is about to become the sip of the season — move over, Dirty Shirley. Here’s the rundown on everything you need to know about the drink, including what it is and how to make it.

What Is A Negroni Sbagliato With Prosecco?

You might know that a standard negroni is made with gin, vermouth, and Campari, but D’Arcy’s go-to drink is a bit different. A negroni sbagliato swaps the gin for prosecco or another sparkling white wine to create a taste that’s similar to a spritz, while still maintaining its classic bitterness. According to TikToker and bartender @thelucasasis, it’s believed the drink was created by mistake when a bartender in Milan accidentally added prosecco to a negroni instead of gin. In fact, the word “sbagliato” actually translates from Italian to English as “wrong,” but if it’s wrong, I don’t want to be right.

The sip is served on ice, and can be enjoyed with or without an orange garnish on top. Too bad D’Arcy didn’t share how they preferred it.

Negroni Sbagliato With Prosecco Recipes

Now that you know what the drink is all about, it’s time to start making your own with these simple TikTok-approved recipes.

Regular Negroni Sbagliato With Prosecco

If you want to drink like the House of the Dragon star, it’s probably best to stick to the basics. And with TikToker @notjustabartender’s go-to negroni sbagliato recipe, you’ll be drinking like D’Arcy in no time. To make the drink, you’ll need equal parts vermouth and Campari, as well as some prosecco for a topper, and an orange. Oh, and don’t forget the ice.

The bartender also shared that while prosecco is a “solid choice,” you can switch it out for any dry brut style wine.

Halloween-Themed Negroni Sbagliato With Prosecco

You can never go wrong with a themed drink, and you can give the negroni sbagliato craze a spooky twist, thanks to this recipe from TikToker @join_jules. TBH, it’s pretty much the same recipe as the OG version with some festive touches, like replacing the glass for a chalice or adding devil horn-shaped orange pieces to the rim of your glass.

Negroni Sbagliato With Prosecco & Soda

There’s no better way to bring out the sip’s sweetness even more than with a hint of soda — and according to @mary_glover, it’s so easy. This time, instead of adding the contents in equal parts, you’re going to need 1 ounce of sweet vermouth, 1/2 ounce of Campari, 4 ounces of sparkling white wine, and a splash of soda water on top.

Negroni Sbagliato With Gin

OK, so it isn’t technically a negroni sbagliato if it has gin in it, but TikTok creator @timandtonic seems to think a negroni sbagliato with gin is just as good as the OG. You can compare the two versions of the sip for yourself by adding equal parts vermouth, Campari, and dry gin into a glass, before topping it off with 2 ounces of prosecco.

Just because you hadn’t heard of a negroni sbagliato until two weeks ago doesn’t mean it can’t be your new drink of choice. Follow these TikTok recipes at home, and you’ll be an expert on the sip in no time.