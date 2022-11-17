It’s probably been a minute since you’ve used the word “trickster” in a sentence, but thanks to TikTok, the silly term is on everybody’s mind. It all started when TikTokers began to see a new “Trickster” effect on the popular voice changer feature in November 2022. As more users have discovered the sound, many creators have noticed the goofy effect is not available for them on the app. So, if you’re wondering how to get the Trickster voice effect on TikTok, try these hacks to access the cartoonish sound.

If you’ve imagined what the cartoon version of yourself would look and sound like before (*raises hand slowly*), then the Trickster voice effect is probably right up your alley. The voice filter, which can be found under the “Audio Editing” feature along with other filters like Jessie (which is basically TikTok’s take on Siri), and more, replaces the voices in your videos with a voice that sounds, well, like a cartoon trickster. It’s playful and cheeky, which is pretty much exactly what you’d expect for an effect called Trickster. Much like the other effect options, the AI-generated voice effect is seriously fun to play around with — if you can find it, that is.

In a not-so-fun trick, it seems not everyone on TikTok can join in on the fun. Shortly after the new effect apparently launched in mid-November 2022, some users began to notice that the Trickster voice effect wasn’t showing up for them, even after they tried updating the app.

Luckily, not all hope is lost, because there are a several things you can do to in the hopes to get the Trickster effect on your app. But be warned — it might get complicated.

Why Can’t I Find The Trickster Voice Effect On TikTok?

According to TikTok, it’s likely that the newer voice effects that’ve been trending on TikTok recently, like Jessie, Deep, and now Trickster, are all still in the testing phase, which would explain why not everyone can use them. It’s unclear when various tests officially started, but it appears only a lucky few have been gifted with Trickster.

How To Get The Trickster Voice Effect On TikTok

If the feature isn’t working for you, you’re not the only one. Several creators have been in your shoes, and thankfully, they’ve shared their hacks on how they were able to find the Trickster voice effect. If you’re tired of the voice effect FOMO, here’s what you can do.

1. Update The TikTok App

It goes without saying, but if you haven’t been able to find the Trickster voice effect (or any of the voice effects, for that matter), the first thing you should do is check if your app is up to date. If it’s not, update the app in the App Store and try accessing the feature again once the update is complete.

To use the feature, film a TikTok with the app like you normally would, then tap the red check mark at the bottom of the screen when you’re done. On the next page, you should see a section called “Audio Editing,” where you can play around with numerous voice effect options, like Jessie, Chipmunk, Giant, and more.

2. Delete & Reinstall TikTok

Still not working? This next hack might do the trick, but it comes with a risk. TikTok user @beccalt_ shared they were finally able to access the Trickster voice effect by deleting TikTok off their phone, waiting 30 minutes, and reinstalling the app. But before you tap that minus sign, you should know that doing this will make you lose all your TikTok drafts forever. So if you’ve got some precious mems stored in there, you might want to save your vids, either on your phone or by posting them on private, first.

3. Offload Storage On TikTok

If the simple delete-and-reinstall method isn’t doing the trick, TikTok creator @samxnthx_ suggests offloading the app, aka deleting the app’s data. Here’s how it works:

Open the Settings app. Select “General.” Navigate to iPhone Storage. Select TikTok. Tap the “Offload Storage” button.

Once again, this method will wipe out your beloved drafts, so only try this if you’ve saved all your would-be content or if you’re OK with starting fresh. Once the app is offloaded, the creator suggests waiting 20 to 30 minutes before downloading the app again (and allowing it to track across other apps) to secure the coveted Trickster voice effect.

4. Restart Your Phone

OK, so you’ve tried updating, deleting and reinstalling, and offloading the app but you still can’t find the Trickster voice effect. Now what? Well, after five failed attempts to access the feature (yup, five), TikTok user @madgangsta18 discovered that restarting their phone after deleting the app was the missing piece to the puzzle. And yes, your drafts will be deleted with this method, too.

If you’re still not able to use the Trickster effect even after trying all these hacks, it probably means the feature is still being tested, and you haven’t been added to the test. According to TikTok, the company has plans to roll out the feature everyone eventually, but it’s unclear how long the process could take.

As you not-so-patiently wait, you can try out other voice effects and dream of the day when you can transform your voice into a devious little cartoon.