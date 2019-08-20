If you've been patiently waiting for an owl to deliver your letter from Hogwarts, you'd probably do anything to visit the Wizarding World IRL. You dream of casting spells, flying on broomsticks, and eating every dish that's served in the Great Hall. While you may not be able to find Platform 9 3/4 to hop on the Hogwarts Express, there are plenty of Harry Potter-themed Airbnbs to rent around the world for the most magical vacay ever.

Why rent a normal Airbnb when you can rent something that's decorated like you've stepped into your favorite Harry Potter books and movies? Any of these 10 Airbnbs that are Harry Potter-themed are definitely fan-approved, and even if you weren't planning a fall vacay or trip with your besties, you'll want to now. Since planning your trip will be super easy with this list of Harry Potter Airbnbs, all you need to do is send a message via owl — aka text — to the Harry, Ron, and Hermione in your crew to get a vacay on the calendar.

Imagine exploring a new city or town by day, and then heading back home to your wizardry rental by night. However, keep in mind the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that you delay travel until you’re fully vaccinated, and you’ll want to check both local and international health guidelines when applicable.

Don’t forget to bring your fave movies like Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban or Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone to watch while enjoying a round of Butterbeers and chocolate frogs, or make sure your Airbnb has them on queue. You could even plan a romantic getaway with the Harry to your Ginny where you can relax in your house robes and bake sorting hat cookies from a Harry Potter TikTok recipe.

Since that owl has yet to arrive, Accio your Harry Potter dreams yourself by booking one of these Airbnbs ASAP.

01 This Harry Potter Home With Hogwarts Acceptance Letters In Georgia Airbnb Every inch of this Hogwarts home in Augusta, Georgia has been decorated with nods to the Harry Potter books and movies. Plus, there are Hogwarts letters flying out of the fireplace like you’ve always wanted. There’s also a Platform 9 ¾ wall, which you’ll want to take advantage of for some Insta pics.

02 This Villa Close To The Wizarding World Of Harry Potter In Florida Airbnb If you and your friends want to travel to Florida to visit The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, stay at this gorgeous home in Kissimmee which is 10 miles away from Universal Studios. Of course, you’ll want to spend a lot of time in your Airbnb checking out the on-theme decor. There’s the living room that looks like the Gryffindor common room, along with each one of the four bedrooms themed after a different Hogwarts house. Your friends can either sort themselves or have fun letting the sorting hat decide who gets to sleep where.

03 This Quaint Harry Potter Room Near London Airbnb If your dream is to go on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour in London, you'll want to stay at this Airbnb in Kings Langley. The private room is perfect for a romantic getaway with your partner in the fall. While you’re there, you can check out some of the Harry Potter filming locations in London — which is only a 29-minute train ride away from the Airbnb. Just make sure you’re checking the UK’s travel guidelines before booking.

04 This Harry Potter Suite Filled With Knickknacks In Georgia Airbnb If you're looking for an Airbnb with more knickknacks than Ariel's grotto, you'll love this Harry Potter-themed guest suite in Chickamauga, Georgia. You'll find just about everything on the shelves like you just shopped at Diagon Alley. Plus, just imagine the Instagram pics you and your besties can take while lounging in the common room.

05 This Home In Texas Decorated Like Different Harry Potter Scenes Airbnb If you really want to feel like you’ve stepped into the Harry Potter films, this Airbnb in El Paso, Texas claims to have details throughout that will “take you through the different scenes” from your fave movies. One must-see detail is the floating candles that will make you feel like you’re in the Great Hall. The hallway also has a collage wall of wanted wizard posters that will make a super cute backdrop for any Insta group selfies.

06 This Room That Comes With Your Very Own Hogwarts Letter Airbnb No more waiting for your letter to Hogwarts, because this Harry Potter-themed room in Canada will provide you with one. Every guest can have their very own letter with no additional charge. Based on the photos, it looks like you'll find it on your bed with an adorable owl towel and chocolate frog. This is the perfect place for a romantic fall getaway with the person you’ll owl-ways love.

07 This Harry and Ron Common Room In Salem Airbnb Head to where the witches roam in the U.S. — Salem, Massachusetts. This private Harry Potter-themed room looks exactly like Harry and Ron’s Gryffindor common room at Hogwarts. The details are spot on, and since you’ll be in Salem, you can take advantage of its history by visiting a few witch museums. You could even go on a Hocus Pocus filming location tour to spot where other witches have gathered.

08 This Massive And Magical Harry Potter Home In Florida Airbnb Invite your entire Harry Potter crew to stay at the Wizards Way home in Champions Gate, Florida. With eight bedrooms, this Airbnb comfortably sleeps up to 16 guests and every room is decorated to a T. There’s the Slytherin bedroom with a green lit chandelier and a bedroom where you can sleep in a Weasley’s flying car bed. There’s even a home theater room that looks like the Forbidden Forest and a play area under the stairs like Harry’s old cupboard room.

09 This Harry Potter Cottage In France That Understood The Assignment Airbnb Grab some floo powder and travel to France to stay at this Harry Potter cottage in Colmar. This Airbnb really does look like it’s part of the Harry Potter set. You could definitely have a cute Gryffindor photoshoot wearing your house robes and Ron Weasley sweater while relaxing on your bed or in front of the tapestry hanging on the wall. Plus, what better excuse to check off France from your travel bucket list than to stay at a Harry Potter-themed Airbnb? It’s a win-win all around.