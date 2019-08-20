If you've been patiently waiting for an owl to deliver your letter from Hogwarts, you'd probably do anything to visit the Wizarding World IRL. You dream of casting spells, flying on broomsticks, and eating every dish that's served in the Great Hall. While you may not be able to find Platform 9 3/4 to hop on the Hogwarts Express, there are plenty of Harry Potter-themed Airbnbs to rent around the world for the most magical vacay ever.
Why rent a normal Airbnb when you can rent something that's decorated like you've stepped into your favorite Harry Potter books and movies? Any of these 10 Airbnbs that are Harry Potter-themed are definitely fan-approved, and even if you weren't planning a fall vacay or trip with your besties, you'll want to now. Since planning your trip will be super easy with this list of Harry Potter Airbnbs, all you need to do is send a message via owl — aka text — to the Harry, Ron, and Hermione in your crew to get a vacay on the calendar.
Imagine exploring a new city or town by day, and then heading back home to your wizardry rental by night. However, keep in mind the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that you delay travel until you’re fully vaccinated, and you’ll want to check both local and international health guidelines when applicable.
Don’t forget to bring your fave movies like Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban or Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone to watch while enjoying a round of Butterbeers and chocolate frogs, or make sure your Airbnb has them on queue. You could even plan a romantic getaway with the Harry to your Ginny where you can relax in your house robes and bake sorting hat cookies from a Harry Potter TikTok recipe.
Since that owl has yet to arrive, Accio your Harry Potter dreams yourself by booking one of these Airbnbs ASAP.