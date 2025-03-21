Bath & Body Works is making it easier to pick out the perfect gift for Mother’s Day. The body care brand recently released an all-new fragrance, Sweetest Song, that is available in over 20 different products.

This sweet gourmand scent was created in partnership with Master Perfumer Honorine Blanc of Firmenich, who has created fragrances like Yves Saint Laurent’s Black Opium and Juicy Couture’s Viva La Juicy Gold Couture. For Bath & Body Works’ Sweetest Song, Blanc crafted a perfume with notes of blush raspberries, sugar crystals, and whipped musk. It’s a luxe scent that’s perfect for the spring and getting back to nature after being cooped up over the winter.

After testing out the viral Disney Princess collection and Bath & Body Works’ spring 2025 lineup, I was curious to see what Sweetest Song actually smells like. Below is my honest review of the new eau de parfum, and whether it’s going into my fragrance rotation this season.

There’s A Reason B&BW’s Sweetest Song Looks So Familiar

The first thing that caught my eye about the Sweetest Song collection was the colors and aesthetic. The pink and teal packaging really reminded me of a subdued version of Britney Spears’ fragrance collection. Curious, anyone?

Bath & Body Works

As a Britney Spears girlie, that won some major points for looking Insta-worthy on my vanity, but the scent is what really matters and I loved that as well.

It Smells As Pretty As It Looks

Cherry may be what’s trending, according to Sabrina Carpenter and Ariana Grande, but Bath & Body Works is making a case for raspberry in 2025. I wouldn’t say Sweetest Song is a strictly raspberry scent, though. I couldn’t even tell this was supposed to be fruity when I did my first spritz test. Instead, I got more of a clean sugary scent that almost came across as floral.

Overall, it’s just a sweet, feminine scent that makes me want to wear a sundress while reading a book in a garden. It might be a little too sweet for anyone who likes a subtle scent, but the fragrance does have staying power with how strong it is.

But Wait, There’s More

If you’d rather fill your home with the scent of Sweetest Song, Bath & Body Works have you covered as well. The eau de parfum may be the “lead single” of the Sweetest Song collection, but here is the full product list of what you can find in stores and online:

Sweetest Song Eau De Parfum ($75)

Sweetest Song Fine Fragrance Mist ($19)

Ultimate Hydration Body Cream ($19)

Daily Nourishing Body Lotion ($17)

Body Wash ($17)

Moisturizing Body Wash ($19)

Body Scrub ($20)

Body Butter ($21)

Bath Soak ($19)

Travel Size Eau de Parfum ($15)

3-Wick Candle ($27)

Foaming Hand Soap ($8)

Concentrated Room Spray ($9)

PocketBac Hand Sanitizer ($2)

Wallflower Refill ($8)

Bow Wallflower Plug ($15)

Sweetest Song Purse ($20)

Gift Set ($39)

Mini Gift Set ($19)

There’s really no need to show up to your Mother’s Day brunch or bestie’s birthday empty-handed. You’ve got the Sweetest Song to shop, while supplies last.