Spring has arrived at Bath & Body Works with new seasonal collections. Whether you’ve got a beachy spring break ahead of you or you’re planning to spend time with your fam for Easter, B&BW has a fresh scent just for you.

The Easter, Tropical Traditions, Spring, and Wish You Were Here collections are now available in stores and online with returning fragrances like Sweet Pea and Waikiki Beach Coconut. These spring smells come in products like body lotion, 3-wick candles, body wash, and Wallflowers fragrances. The new collections also include accessories like a margarita hand sanitizer holder, pineapple candle holder, and bunny canvas tote bag.

There’s something for everyone’s unique taste at Bath & Body Works, whether you like gourmand carrot cake scents or floral white gardenias. Fans of The White Lotus will even appreciate the Thailand Sweet Kiwi & Starfruit scent that very much gives off the tropical vibes of this season’s destination, minus the drama and suspense.

Since there are so many scents to choose from, I tried 10 of Bath & Body Works 2025 spring fragrances to see which ones are worth adding to your cart.

The White Gardenia Is Luxe

Bath & Body Works’ Easter collection features adorably cute candle holders to decorate your space for the season, but there’s also a candle topper that comes with the White Gardenia 3-Wick Candle. The glass cover has a bunny in what looks like a snow globe that fits perfectly on top of any of the larger Bath & Body Works candles.

The scent of the White Gardenia is as elegant as the candle looks, and smells like fresh flowers. It’s one of my favorite spring fragrances, so I’m glad there’s a regular version of the candle ($27) and wall scent ($8) as well.

Rating: 5 out of 5

The Thailand Sweet Kiwi & Star Fruit Is White Lotus-Worthy

The Wish You Were Here collection is for those with wanderlust, who want to travel just by lighting a candle. The Thailand Sweet Kiwi & Star Fruit scent is meant to smell like a “tropical fruit symphony,” and is what I imagine the White Lotus guests smell when eating breakfast each morning at the resort. It’s for anyone wanting to level up from strawberry kiwi scents for something more sophisticated.

Rating: 5 out of 5

The Sugared Churro Is For Disney Adults

Want the smell of a fresh Disneyland churro without having to fly to California? Well, the Sugared Churro might do the trick. It has that cinnamon and brown sugar scent you expect, but with a pastry-like base note that reminds me of the actual fried dough part of a churro. I’m not a huge dessert scent fan, so it’s not my favorite. However, I can see the gourmand girlies or Disney adults loving this one.

Rating: 3 out of 5

The Island Margarita Is Surprising

The Tropical Traditions collection has scents you’d find on a beach vacay, like the Island Margarita. I was expecting more lime from a margarita fragrance, but this leans heavy into the tropical inspiration with notes of mandarin and mango. That actually makes me like it better, but fans of traditional margaritas may be surprised.

Rating: 4 out of 5

The Sea Salt Caribbean Smells Like Something Ariel Would Love

For a more beach scent, I would go with the Sea Salt Caribbean. This smells like a day on the sand bottled up, with notes of salted driftwood, lime, and ocean breeze. It’s very strong, so I wouldn’t need to leave this candle lit for too long to turn my home into a beach house. If you like powerful scents or were a fan of the Ariel fragrance from Bath & Body Works’ Disney Princess collection, this may be for you.

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

The Waikiki Beach Coconut Is So Nostalgic

I still have a Waikiki Beach Coconut SPF lotion from Bath & Body Works that I like to use in the summer, so this scent is super nostalgic. Like the Sea Salt Caribbean, this smells like a beach day, but a more tropical one with coconut as the main character. If you’re a coconut fan, you won’t be disappointed with this.

Rating: 4 out of 5

The Easter Candy Basket Makes Me Hungry

I may not be a dessert or gourmand girlie when it comes to fragrances, but I can make an exception for the Easter Candy Basket scent. This really does smell like a basket filled with jelly beans and marshmallow Peeps. It’s sweet with a nice blend of citrus and cream that isn’t overpowering. It smells so delicious that I wish I could eat my candle.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

The Pink Pineapple Sunrise Is Perfection

If you want your space to smell like a fresh cut pineapple, you need the Pink Pineapple Surprise. This really does smell like a juicy pineapple. It’s an “add to cart” must for me, especially because I love the Glinda-fied pink tropical design on all the packaging as well. You could even light your pineapple candle on a pineapple candler holder ($50).

Rating: 5 out of 5

The Sweet Carrot Cake Smells Like A Slice From The Bakery

Another win for the dessert fans is the Sweet Carrot Cake in the Easter collection. This really does smell like a slice from the bakery with notes of cinnamon spice and cream cheese frosting. It kind of reminds me of a Christmas scent from Bath & Body Works’ holiday collection, but with cutest, demure bunny packaging for the spring.

Rating: 4 out of 5

The Beach Weather Is So Clean

A scent that really wowed me was Beach Weather. The name isn’t as telling as something like Pink Pineapple Sunrise, so I wasn’t sure what to expect and would have never guessed it would be as flowery as it is. As a floral lover, this was everything to me. Along with the hibiscus petals in the notes, there’s also coconut and palm trees. Altogether, this is such a clean and fresh scent that I’m so glad to have in a foaming hand soap.

Rating: 5 out of 5