The baking trend shows no signs of slowing down on TikTok. First, there was baked feta pasta you likely saw everywhere, and then, you started scrolling past mouthwatering baked brie creations. Now, there are baked oats TikTok recipes that will have you racing to your kitchen to test out a new dish for breakfast. You've had oatmeal before, but these baked oatmeal dishes are so much more flavorful. In fact, these baked oatmeal recipes might even turn you into a morning person because of how excited you'll be to make and taste them.

For instance, you could start off your day with something extra sweet. Live out your childhood dream of eating chocolate for breakfast by whipping up a chocolate baked oatmeal recipe with raspberries on top. Or, you could enjoy a birthday cake-inspired baked oatmeal recipe when it's not even your actual birthday. There are also plenty of other flavorful treats among this list of baked oatmeal recipe TikToks, such as tiramisu baked oats that'll pair so well with your favorite coffee.

Whatever baked oats recipe you decide to try first, it's sure to sweeten up your morning. So, be sure to carve oat some time in between your morning yoga and checking emails to enjoy a serious baked oatmeal recipe TikTok ASAP.

01 Brownie Baked Oats TikTok/@eatsbyramya Enjoy dessert for breakfast with this brownie baked oatmeal recipe from TikToker Ramya Ravuri (@eatsbyramya). This is great to enjoy on its own, but you can also have fun adding extra ingredients like walnuts or peanut butter chips.

02 Biscoff And Banana Baked Oats If you're a cookie butter lover, you butter try this Biscoff and banana baked oatmeal from TikToker @knivestomeetyoulondon. The delicious treat has a creamy cookie butter center, and you can find this TikToker's full recipe on Instagram.

03 Peanut Butter Banana Berry Baked Oats These peanut butter banana berry baked oats are like a fancy version of a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. The baked oatmeal recipe comes from TikToker @wellnessbykay who also shared a tasty single serving PB&J baked oats recipe you'll want to check out as well.

04 Twix Baked Oatmeal Another dessert-inspired baked oatmeal recipe from TikTok is this Twix baked oats from @selflovebybella. This “life-changing” recipe will give you a healthy version of the Twix candy you love, which you can then enjoy any day of the week. Candy every day? Yes, please.

05 Tiramisu Baked Oats If you love tiramisu, you'll definitely want to try this tiramisu baked oatmeal recipe from TikToker @repswithren. To get that espresso-soaked ladyfingers taste, use some cold brew in your mix. The video also features helpful tips like adding fillings to make your oats extra gooey.

06 Birthday Cake Baked Oats TikTok Party like it's your birthday with these birthday cake baked oats from TikToker @goldenthekitchen. This is such a simple recipe that you can mix all together in the blender. Then, top off your baked oatmeal with some vanilla yogurt and sprinkles.

07 Blueberry Baked Oats Make yourself these blueberry baked oats from TikToker @leaheverecipes. They taste just like a muffin and will pair so nicely with a glass of blueberry lemonade for a brunch that's berry delicious.

08 Cinnamon Baked Oats If you're looking for a super sweet treat, try these cinnamon baked oats. Don't be afraid to get creative with your baked oatmeal toppings. Add some fresh fruit, nuts, and caramel drizzle just like TikToker @plumesweets does.

09 S'mores Skillet Baked Oats You'll want s'more of these s'mores baked oats from TikToker @goldenthekitchen. The baked oatmeal serves as the graham cracker underneath the chocolate and marshmallows. Bake all of that goodness in a skillet, and serve it up for movie night.

10 Chocolate Baked Oats With Raspberries Or Oranges TikTok/@Abigail_sophiaa If this is your first time making baked oats, you might want to start simple by trying chocolate baked oatmeal. TikToker @abigail_sophiaa has an easy-to-follow video that shows how to prepare both white chocolate and milk chocolate baked oats. There are also topping suggestions like raspberries for the white chocolate, and oranges for the milk chocolate.

11 Cookie Baked Oatmeal This cookie baked oatmeal recipe from TikToker @callascleaneats will make you feel like you’re eating a chocolate chip cookie for breakfast, but it’s actually oatmeal. The super simple recipe is only sweetened with bananas and chocolate chips, which makes it low sugar but still tastes like a dessert.