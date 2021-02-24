The baking trend shows no signs of slowing down on TikTok. First, there was baked feta pasta you likely saw everywhere, and then, you started scrolling past mouthwatering baked brie creations. Now, there are baked oats TikTok recipes that will have you racing to your kitchen to test out a new dish for breakfast. You've had oatmeal before, but these baked oatmeal dishes are so much more flavorful. In fact, these baked oatmeal recipes might even turn you into a morning person because of how excited you'll be to make and taste them.
For instance, you could start off your day with something extra sweet. Live out your childhood dream of eating chocolate for breakfast by whipping up a chocolate baked oatmeal recipe with raspberries on top. Or, you could enjoy a birthday cake-inspired baked oatmeal recipe when it's not even your actual birthday. There are also plenty of other flavorful treats among this list of baked oatmeal recipe TikToks, such as tiramisu baked oats that'll pair so well with your favorite coffee.
Whatever baked oats recipe you decide to try first, it's sure to sweeten up your morning. So, be sure to carve oat some time in between your morning yoga and checking emails to enjoy a serious baked oatmeal recipe TikTok ASAP.