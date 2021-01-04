Here's All The Baby Yoda Loungewear You Didn't Know You Needed
Goodbye, money.
Who's cuter and cozier than Baby Yoda? Literally no one. Between his warm robe, mug of soup, and frequent naps, The Mandalorian’s The Child knows how to chill and kick it back. While you may not have a comfy pod to float around in this winter, you can still channel Grogu on the comfort of your couch by getting your hands on these Baby Yoda loungewear items ASAP for all your chill sesh needs year ‘round.
As you marathon The Mandalorian for the third or fourth time, grab some matching Baby Yoda PJs so you and your housemates can watch in style. Or, bring on the strong, cozy vibes in a Grogu-inspired robe to ward off the chill. You'll LOL to yourself every time you don a Baby Yoda sleep shirt that has a meme from the show on it. These loungewear options look just as good as they feel, and you won't be able to resist snapping a few photos for the 'gram. While you and your housemates bake The Child's beloved blue macarons wearing Baby Yoda hoodies, grab a photo and pair it with a fun caption like, "Nothing feeds the force quite like cookies."
Not only will Baby Yoda loungewear cozy up your feed, but it will also warm your soul for the entire year. When you tuck yourself in for the night in your new sweats, your slumber will feel just as protected as The Child is.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.