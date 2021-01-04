Lifestyle
Baby Yoda stares off into the distance in his cozy robe.

Here's All The Baby Yoda Loungewear You Didn't Know You Needed

Goodbye, money.

By Kelly Pau
Updated: 
Originally Published: 
Disney+

Who's cuter and cozier than Baby Yoda? Literally no one. Between his warm robe, mug of soup, and frequent naps, The Mandalorian’s The Child knows how to chill and kick it back. While you may not have a comfy pod to float around in this winter, you can still channel Grogu on the comfort of your couch by getting your hands on these Baby Yoda loungewear items ASAP for all your chill sesh needs year ‘round.

As you marathon The Mandalorian for the third or fourth time, grab some matching Baby Yoda PJs so you and your housemates can watch in style. Or, bring on the strong, cozy vibes in a Grogu-inspired robe to ward off the chill. You'll LOL to yourself every time you don a Baby Yoda sleep shirt that has a meme from the show on it. These loungewear options look just as good as they feel, and you won't be able to resist snapping a few photos for the 'gram. While you and your housemates bake The Child's beloved blue macarons wearing Baby Yoda hoodies, grab a photo and pair it with a fun caption like, "Nothing feeds the force quite like cookies."

Not only will Baby Yoda loungewear cozy up your feed, but it will also warm your soul for the entire year. When you tuck yourself in for the night in your new sweats, your slumber will feel just as protected as The Child is.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

01
This Sleep Shirt Is As Sweet As Can Be
Women's Nite Nite by Munki Munki Star Wars Sleepshirt
Kohl’s

You and your housemates won't stop LOL-ing over the adorable saying on this sleep shirt that reads, "Protect. Attack. Snack." This shirt is perfectly cozy for staying up late with and munching on your go-to candy or Baby Yoda-inspired macarons. Don't forget to enjoy a mug filled with something warm. It's the Baby Yoda way.

$36
$27

02
This Grogu Robe Is Beyond Plush
Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Grogu The Child Hooded Bathrobe
Amazon

You can really lounge in style with this fuzzy Grogu robe. Not only will this robe crown you The Child of the house, but it's cute AF with its hood and plush feel. The force will be too strong not to Instagram a selfie of yourself rockin' this look.

$54

03
This Long John Top Is Perfect For Matching With Your Housemates
Adult Star Wars™: The Mandalorian Long John Top
Hanna Anderson

A housemate crew that matches together, stays together. So, why not grab some Baby Yoda-printed loungewear for you and your loved ones? These green long Johns are patterned with little Grogus to keep everyone toasty for the winter.

$48

04
This PJ Set Is Out-Of-This-Galaxy Cute
Baby Yoda PJ Shorts Set
Etsy

A peaceful sleep is sure to come, so long as you're wearing this Baby Yoda PJ set. Your dreams will be blessed with this adorable, smiling Baby Yoda and hearts graphic.

$15

05
This Sweatshirt Keeps A Baby Yoda In Its Pocket
The Child Zip Hoodie for Adults – Star Wars: The Mandalorian
Shop Disney

This Baby Yoda sweatshirt is just as precious as Grogu himself. The unisex hoodie comes in black and features a teeny, tiny Baby Yoda head sticking out from where a top pocket would be. You'll be reminded of all the cute times Grogu stuck his head out of his pod.

$54.99

06
These Grogu Pants Were Made For Power Naps
Power Nap The Child Grogu Pants
Spencer’s

Grogu loves a good nap, and so do you. The next time you take a sleepy break, put on these Baby Yoda sweatpants with a cute sleeping Grogu on the leg and "Power Nap" written on the side. Your roommates are sure to leave you on "do not disturb" mode when they see you wearing these cozy pants.

$25

07
This Grogu Hoodie Is Seriously Cozy
Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child Green Grey Hoodie
Hot Topic

This black and grey hoodie is all about the comfortable and warm vibes. The little Baby Yoda on the front makes this otherwise classic black sweatshirt a cute loungewear staple for all Mandalorian fans.

$47
$38

08
This Baby Yoda Pj Set Is Looking For Compliments (And Rightfully So)
Feed Me And Tell Me I’m Pretty Baby Yoda Women's Pajamas Set
Artist Shot

You'll be looking and feeling so Insta-worthy in this PJ set. The tee has an adorable Baby Yoda on the front and reads, "Feed me and tell me I'm pretty." When you spread the Yoda love on your Insta, you're sure to get all the likes.

$52

09
This Grogu Cropped Shirt Is Super Trendy
Long Sleeve Baby Yoda Graphic Tee
Aeropostale

This cropped shirt features a scene from The Mandalorian that brought on lots of Baby Yoda soup memes. This graphic tee is a stylish way to show your love for team Baby Yoda and his adorable cup.

$40
$16

10
This Baby Yoda Pullover Is Perfect For Matching With Bae
Baby Yoda Get In Loser We Are Getting Chicky Nuggies Vintage Shirt
AwesomeTeeFashion

Movie night is the prime time for you and your partner to get cozy and coordinated, watching Baby Yoda and getting chicken nuggies. This designs comes in multiple silhouettes, including T-shirts, tanks, and hoodies, and never in my life have I seen something speak to my soul so loudly.

$28.99

11
This Romper Is Cozy And Has Pockets
Women's Romper
MeUndies

If you heat up easily, allow this adorable romper to keep you cozy, but cool as a cucumber. The repeating Baby Yoda pattern is adorable, and even better, this piece has pockets.

$68
12
This Sleep Shirt Is A Whole Mood
Yoda Women's and Women's Plus Pajama Sleepshirt
Walmart

Who doesn’t love just curling up on the couch all day and a long, oversize shirt, am I right? Decorated with the text “We protects, we attacks, we also takes naps,” this long sleep shirt represents my ideal vibe.

$24.99
13
These PJ Shorts Are Perfect For Lounging Around
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Pajama Shorts
Target

Pair these long PJ shorts with your biggest Mandalorian hoodie, and you might just start looking like a wrapped-up Baby Yoda yourself.

$14.99
14
Baby Yoda Wake Up Face Shirt and Jogger
PJammy

Lucky for you, matching sets are still in. Even luckier for you, this matching set features an adorable The Child illustration, featuring a happy Baby Yoda poking out of its pod and the text “when you just wake up from a nap.” I wish I looked that cute in my post-nap mode.

$40.95
$33.95